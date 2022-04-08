LIVE | IPL 2022, Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Match 16 Score

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match 16 of the Indian Premier League between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

Kagiso Rabada provides the early breakthrough for PBKS. Matthew Wade departs.

Shubman Gill and Matthew Wade off to a flyer in chase of 190 for Gujarat Titans.

Punjab Kings reach 189/9 after 20 overs. Rahul Chahar-Arshdeep Singh stitched a 27(13) partnership to give PBKS a fighting total to defend.

Rashid Khan is turning the game on its head. He gets his 3rd wicket in the match. Young Darshan Nalkande gets two back-to-back wickets as Jitesh Sharma-Odean Smith depart in the same over. Liam Livingstone gets a life and he is making the Gujarat Titans pay. Dhawan departs as Rashid Khan gets his first wicket. 

Lockie Ferguson gets his first wicket in the match. Jonny Bairstow departs for 8(8). Hardik Pandya strikes early in the match, gets Mayank Agarwal in his first over. 

Gujarat Titans have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Captain Hardik Pandya had no hesitation to bowl. He has made two changes in the squad – Vijay Shankar-Varun Aaron have been ruled out and Sai Sudharsan-Darshan Nalkande walk in.

Punjab Kings have made a single change – Jonny Bairstow comes in place of Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow(w), Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande

Live Updates

  • 10:04 PM IST

    LIVE | Punjab vs Gujarat Score: Matthew Wade’s poor form continues. He has an impressive player for Australia in T20’s, however, IPL is a different ball game altogether. Vaibhav Arora finishes a good over. 8 runs off the over. Gujarat 45-1 after 5 overs.

  • 9:48 PM IST

    LIVE | Punjab vs Gujarat Score: FOUR!!! Timing to perfection. Just a push from Shubman Gill. Mid-on fielder Odean Smith had no chance to stop that ball. FOUR!!! First a push and then a pull from Gill. Arshdeep Singh medium pace bouncers will not bother Gill much. Gujarat 19-0 after 1.4 overs.

  • 9:44 PM IST

    LIVE | Punjab vs Gujarat Score: FOUR!!! Shubman Gill is underway. FOUR!!! Vaibhav Arora errs in the line and strays on Gill’s pads. Another boundary. 10 runs off the first over from Arora. Gujarat 10-0 after 1 over.

  • 9:23 PM IST

    LIVE | Punjab vs Gujarat Score: SIX!!! Rahul Chahar has not given up. These are vital runs for Punjab Kings. The run-rate is 9.28. FOUR!! Another cheeky shot from Chahar. This partnership is making the case for Punjab with 24(12). 15 runs off the last over. Punjab finish on 189-9 after 20 overs.

  • 9:18 PM IST

    LIVE | Punjab vs Gujarat Score: FOUR!!! What a shot from Chahar. An angry Lockie Ferguson will come try to make a comeback with a back of length delivery and he does. FOUR!! An awkward shot from Arshdeep Singh but he will get the runs from where ever they come. Punjab 173-9 after 19 overs.

  • 9:12 PM IST

    LIVE | Punjab vs Gujarat Score: Death overs are supposed to go for big runs, however, who will score them now. Punjab is 8 down with Vaibhav Arora and Rahul Chahar in the middle. OUT!!! Bowled!!! Mohammed Shami castles Vaibhav Arora’s stumps. Punjab 162-9 after 17.5 overs.

  • 9:07 PM IST

    LIVE | Punjab vs Gujarat Score: Punjab Kings have pressed the self-destruct button. They were cruising for a 200-run total. However, they have lost 5 wickets for 22 runs. This is baffling stuff from Punjab Kings. Punjab 160-8 after 17 overs.

  • 9:00 PM IST

    LIVE | Punjab vs Gujarat Score: 18 runs off the over from Mohammed Shami. OUT!!!! Livingstone perishes in the process of taking Rashid Khan on. This is a big moment in the match. Punjab Kings have lost their sixth wicket. OUT!!! Rashid Khan turning the game on his head. Shahrukh Khan departs. Punjab 154-7 after 15.4 overs.

  • 8:51 PM IST

    LIVE | Punjab vs Gujarat Score: Liam Livingstone will be key for Punjab Kings after Jitesh Sharma and Odean Smith departed in the same over. Darshan Nalkande almost got a hattrick in the last over but he has been expensive. Punjab have lost their side and they need to cross 200. Punjab 134-5 after 14.1 overs.

  • 8:41 PM IST

    LIVE | Punjab vs Gujarat Score: OUT!!! Jitesh Sharma departs after playing a wonderful cameo. First wicket for Darshan Nalkande. Punjab 124-4 after 13.1 overs.