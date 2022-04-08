LIVE | IPL 2022, Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Match 16 Score

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match 16 of the Indian Premier League between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.Also Read - IPL 2022 vs Stock Market: An Engrossing Comparison You Should Know | Opinion

Though the dew has been a problem for all teams bowling second in this edition of the IPL, especially in the matches being played here, the Punjab Kings’ bowlers came up with a superb performance to rattle CSK early on and maintained their stranglehold despite a half-century by Shivam Dube. Also Read - PBKS vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 16 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match Brabourne Stadium at 07:30 PM IST April 8, Friday

Livingstone was happy to get a couple of wickets too to complete a fine all-round show. The Punjab skipper said they would take the winning momentum into the next match and hope to play positive cricket. Also Read - Jasprit Bumrah Hilariously Trolls Mumbai Indians Opener Ishan Kishan Over Biceps; Video Goes VIRAL | WATCH

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans will be in high spirits with two back-to-back wins in the tournaments. Their bowling has been a major factor in their wins against the Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants. Can they pose a challenge to a well positioned Punjab Kings tonight?

Full Squads:

Gujarat Titans Squad: Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami, Wriddhiman Saha, Pradeep Sangwan, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Alzarri Joseph, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmad

Punjab Kings Squad: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Benny Howell, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa

TATA IPL 2022 Points Table

