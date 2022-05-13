LIVE | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings T20 Score and Match Updates

Mumbai: (Preview) Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no.60 of the Indian Premier League between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings here at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai.Also Read - IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings Match 60 Live Streaming; When and Where to Watch Online and on TV, Disney+ Hotstar, Star Sports Network

Royal Challengers Bangalore, who have found much-needed momentum towards the business end of IPL, will back themselves to ride past an inconsistent Punjab Kings and get closer to a play-off spot. Also Read - Harbhajan Singh Strongly Backs Dinesh Karthik For A Spot In India's T20 World Cup 2022 Squad

Having put up complete performances in their last two games, RCB seemed to have figured out their best combination. Punjab, who have three games left, need to win all to have a shot at the top-four finish. They had started their campaign with a win over RCB and are on 10 points with five wins and six losses. Also Read - IPL 2022: MI, CSK Demise A Sign Of Things To Come | Jaideep Ghosh Column

The fact that they have not been able to win two games in a row sums up their inconsistent run.

Full Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar, Siddharth Kaul.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (C), Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.

