Mumbai: (Preview) Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no.60 of the Indian Premier League between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings here at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai.Also Read - IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings Match 60 Live Streaming; When and Where to Watch Online and on TV, Disney+ Hotstar, Star Sports Network

Royal Challengers Bangalore, who have found much-needed momentum towards the business end of IPL, will back themselves to ride past an inconsistent Punjab Kings and get closer to a play-off spot. Also Read - Harbhajan Singh Strongly Backs Dinesh Karthik For A Spot In India's T20 World Cup 2022 Squad

Having put up complete performances in their last two games, RCB seemed to have figured out their best combination. Punjab, who have three games left, need to win all to have a shot at the top-four finish. They had started their campaign with a win over RCB and are on 10 points with five wins and six losses. Also Read - IPL 2022: MI, CSK Demise A Sign Of Things To Come | Jaideep Ghosh Column

The fact that they have not been able to win two games in a row sums up their inconsistent run.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar, Siddharth Kaul.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (C), Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.

    LIVE | RCB vs PBKS: Maxwell has been handy with his off-spin, both in powerplay and middle overs, while Wanindu Hasaranga is among the leading wicket-takers in the tournament with 21 scalps including a five-wicket haul.

    LIVE | RCB vs PBKS: The bowling packs a punch too in the presence of in-form pacers Josh Hazlewood and the ever-reliable Harshal Patel. Mohammad Siraj has not been at his best but trust him to deliver when the team wants it the most.

    LIVE | RCB vs PBKS: Having put up complete performances in their last two games, RCB seemed to have figured out their best combination. Barring Virat Kohli, all of their batters are in top form with uncapped Rajat Patidar and Mahipal Lomror complementing seasoned pros like skipper Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik.

    LIVE | RCB vs PBKS: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no.60 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) here at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai.