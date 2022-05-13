LIVE | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings T20 Score and Match Updates

Mayank Agarwal and Liam Livingstone kept the run-rate going at 10 RPO. However, Agarwal and Jitesh departed before the final flourish. Liam Livingstone is key for Punjab Kings now. Will he lead Punjab to a 200 plus total? Stay tuned for live updates!

Bairstow completed his half century in just 21 balls. Bangalore bowlers put under the pump by the opening pair of Jonny Bairstow and Shikhar Dhawan as Punjab are off to a flyer in the powerplay. Dhawan departs inside the powerplay.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Captain of RCB, Faf du Plessis have informed that they are fielding the same eleven as they did in match against SRH.

Playing XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli(c), Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Liam Livingstone, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh

Live Updates

  • 9:25 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs PBKS: Single and Punjab Kings finish on 209-9 after 20 overs.

  • 9:21 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs PBKS: OUT!!! Harshal Patel gets another wicket. Four till now in his spell. PBKS 207-8 after 19.4 overs.

  • 9:18 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs PBKS: Single off the last ball. Josh Hazlewood surpasses Marco Jansen in terms of giving most runs in the 4 over spell. 64 in 4 overs. Harshal Patel comes in for the last over. OUT!!! Liam Livingstone departs now. He tries to be cheeky but to no avail. PBKS 206-7 after 19.2 overs.

  • 9:14 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs PBKS: SIX!!! Ridiculous hit from Liam Livingstone. 10 off the first two balls from Josh Hazlewood. Liam Livingstone is leading the charge against the most economical bowler of RCB. FOUR!!! The pain is piling up on Bangalore now. PBKS 204-6 after 18.5 overs.

  • 9:10 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs PBKS: Harshal Patel has bowled an excellent spell till now. SIX!!! Glenn Maxwell makes a mess of it. Harshal is clearly not happy with the effort. Salt on the wounds, it goes for a maximum. PBKS 181-6 after 18 overs.

  • 8:50 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs PBKS: OUT!! Mayank Agarwal tried to place it over short third man but to no avail. Harshal Patel gets the big wicket of Agarwal and he is just pumped. Jitesh Sharma comes out to accompany Livingstone. PBKS 152-4 after 15 overs.

  • 8:46 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs PBKS: Shahbaz Ahmed finishes his 4-over spell. Slightly expensive but got the crucial wicket of Jonny Bairstow. Harshal Patel to continue from the other end. FOUR!!! Excellent shot from Mayank Agarwal. FOUR!!! Some luck for the Punjab captain. PBKS 150-3 after 14.3 overs.

  • 8:39 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs PBKS: Harshal Patel brought into the attack now. FOUR!!! Liam Livingstone bowls a half volley. Rare ones from him. No pace from Harshal on the last ball. Just a single and 7 runs off the over. PBKS 130-3 after 13 overs. 10 an over run rate for Punjab.

  • 8:34 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs PBKS: SIX!! What a shot from Livingstone. He just walks down the track and plays it down the track. Shahbaz did not bowl a bad delivery. FOUR!!! Bad misfield from Josh Hazlewood. This has been a costly over for Bangalore. PBKS 123-3 after 12 overs.

  • 8:23 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs PBKS: OUT!!! Clever bowling from Shahbaz Ahmed. He takes the big wicket of Jonny Bairstow who was looking dangerous since the start. Mayank Agarwal and Liam Livingstone in the middle. PBKS 102-3 after 9.2 overs.