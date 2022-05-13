LIVE | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings T20 Score and Match Updates

Mayank Agarwal and Liam Livingstone kept the run-rate going at 10 RPO. However, Agarwal and Jitesh departed before the final flourish. Liam Livingstone is key for Punjab Kings now. Will he lead Punjab to a 200 plus total? Stay tuned for live updates!Also Read - IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings Match 60 Live Streaming; When and Where to Watch Online and on TV, Disney+ Hotstar, Star Sports Network

Bairstow completed his half century in just 21 balls. Bangalore bowlers put under the pump by the opening pair of Jonny Bairstow and Shikhar Dhawan as Punjab are off to a flyer in the powerplay. Dhawan departs inside the powerplay. Also Read - Harbhajan Singh Strongly Backs Dinesh Karthik For A Spot In India's T20 World Cup 2022 Squad

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Captain of RCB, Faf du Plessis have informed that they are fielding the same eleven as they did in match against SRH. Also Read - IPL 2022: MI, CSK Demise A Sign Of Things To Come | Jaideep Ghosh Column

Playing XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli(c), Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Liam Livingstone, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh

IPL Points Table – Click Here

LIVE | IPL 2022, CSK vs MI, Match 60: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings Live | Get latest cricket news and updates on india.com cricket | RCB vs PBKS | RCB vs PBKS | Virat Kohli | Faf du Plessis | Mayank Agarwal | Liam Livingstone | RCB vs PBKS Live, RCB vs PBKS, PBKS vs RCB Live Score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings, RCB vs PBKS Dream11, Bangalore vs Punjab Live, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings Live Score, IPL 2022 live, RCB vs PBKS live score