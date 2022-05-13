LIVE | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings T20 Score and Match Updates

Two new batters at the crease now for Bangalore – Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed.

RCB lose Virat Kohli and skipper Faf du Plessis early in chase of 210. Rajat Patidar and Glenn Maxwell departed in quick succession after a 50-run partnership.

Punjab Kings finish on 209/9 after 20 overs. RCB need 210 to win. Liam Livingstone remained the top scorer for Punjab as he scored 70 off just 42 balls. RCB have a steep target to chase. Will they be able to do it? Stay tuned for live updates!

Mayank Agarwal and Liam Livingstone kept the run-rate going at 10 RPO. However, Agarwal and Jitesh departed before the final flourish. Liam Livingstone is key for Punjab Kings now.

Bairstow completed his half century in just 21 balls. Bangalore bowlers put under the pump by the opening pair of Jonny Bairstow and Shikhar Dhawan as Punjab are off to a flyer in the powerplay. Dhawan departs inside the powerplay.

Playing XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli(c), Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Liam Livingstone, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh

