LIVE | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings T20 Score and Match Updates

Bangalore bowlers put under the pump by the opening pair of Jonny Bairstow and Shikhar Dhawan as Punjab is off to a flyer in the powerplay. No help for the pacers currently.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Captain of RCB, Faf du Plessis have informed that they are fielding the same eleven as they did in match against SRH.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Mayank Agarwal at the toss informed about one change – Harpreet Brar comes in for Sandeep Sharma. An extra spinner today who can bat a bit. Agarwal insisted that it is not a bad toss to lose.

Playing XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli(c), Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Liam Livingstone, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh

IPL Points Table – Click Here

Live Updates

  • 7:56 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs PBKS: SIX!! The carnage continues. Lovely hands from Jonny Bairstow. OUT!!! Glenn Maxwell strikes. Shikhar Dhawan has got out so many times playing that shot. Slog sweep has never been his strong point. PBKS 60-1 after 5 overs.

  • 7:46 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs PBKS: Punjab Kings are off to a flyer in the powerplay. Bangalore bowlers are under immense to this carnage. Shikhar Dhawan is playing the role of an anchor, on the other hand, Jonny Bairstow is just smashing whatever is coming his way. PBKS 43-0 after 3.2 overs.

  • 7:39 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs PBKS: FOUR!!! Dismissed from his sight. Making the powerplay useful for himself as Jonny Bairtow collects another boundary. SIX!!! Hazlewood has been taken to cleaners. There is no significant movement for the pacer. SIX!!! Long way back into the ground. Another scintillating connection from the bat. FOUR!!! Edge and Gone for a boundary. 22 off the over. PBKS 30-0 after 2 overs.

  • 7:35 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs PBKS: SIX!!! Jonny Bairstow is away. Just went through with the shot. Excellent start from the Englishman. OH!!! Almost lost his wicket on the next ball. Josh Hazlewood to start from the other end. PBKS 8-0 after 1 over.

  • 7:31 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs PBKS: Almost looking forward to see how Dinesh Karthik will bat in this innings. After his last innings against Hyderabad, cricket fans around the world are in awe of the wicket keeper batter. Maxwell to start the proceedings for RCB.

  • 7:20 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs PBKS: Mayank Agarwal at the toss – ,”Want to put runs on the board and put pressure on them. Obviously, runs on the board is a factor. Harpreet Brar comes in for Sandeep Sharma. Left-arm spinner against them is a good matchup, so that’s why we have made the change. We have been playing good cricket but it’s been a bit on and off. Need to do that as a team (for longer periods)”

  • 7:19 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs PBKS: Faf du Plessis at the toss – ,”The trends in the competition suggests that the wickets are getting better, toss isn’t making much of a difference. One side is a bit short, so that’s a factor. Same team. We played some good all-round cricket in the last few games, hopefully everyone can play their role perfectly today as well. Looks a good wicket, just unsure how it will play early on, so just want to have a bowl.”

  • 7:12 PM IST

  • 7:01 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs PBKS: Both captains are out for the toss. Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and elected to bowl first.