LIVE | IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match 13 Score

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match no.13 between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. Also Read - IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Match 13 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV, Disney+ Hostar, Star Sports Network

Rajasthan Royals would aim to build on their promising start to the season when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore, a side that is yet to unlock its potential, in the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday. Rajasthan come into the game following their 23-run win over Mumbai Indians. Also Read - IPL Media Rights Auction: Apple, Netflix And Facebook Likely To Compete With Amazon, Disney, Zee-Sony For Rs 50,000 Crore Bid

Bangalore, led by Faf Du Plessis, head into the match after a narrow three-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders and would be looking to be more convincing. For Rajasthan, opener Buttler is in sublime form and can pummel any attack to submission, like he did on Saturday en route to a memorable hundred. Also Read - IPL 2022: Shubman Gill Asked For Some Attention and Virat Kohli-Hardik Pandya Obliged With Their Replies | See Post

More than the bowling, batting has been a concern for RCB. While opener Anuj Rawat needs to show consistency, Du Plessis also will have to lead from the front and get a big score.

Full Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar, Siddharth Kaul.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Shubham Garwal, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Tejas Baroka, Anunay Singh, KC Kariappa, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Rassie Van der Dussen, Nathan Coulter Nile, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Karun Nair, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Live | IPL 2022, RR vs RCB, Match 13: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live | Get latest cricket news and updates on india.com cricket | RR vs RCB | RCB vs RR | Virat Kohli | Jos Buttler | Sanju Samson | RR vs RCB, RR vs RCB Live, RCB vs RR Live Score, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, RR vs RCB Dream11, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live, Rajasthan vs Bangalore Live Score, IPL live, RR vs RCB live score