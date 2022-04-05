LIVE | IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match 13 Score

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match no.13 between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal engaged in damage control for Rajasthan.

David Willey draws first blood as Yashasvi Jaiswal departs early. Brilliant start from Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and elected to bowl first. Captain Faf du Plessis had no hesitation in terms of bowling first. RCB have decided to go with the same pavilion. Sanju Samson showed no disappointment to bat first as the pitch looks like a cracker to bat on. RR, too are playing with same team.

Playing XI’s

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

