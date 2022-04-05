LIVE | IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match 13 Score

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match no.13 between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. Also Read - KKR vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 14 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium at 07:30 PM IST April 6, Wed

Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal engaged in damage control for Rajasthan.  Also Read - IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Match 13 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV, Disney+ Hostar, Star Sports Network

David Willey draws first blood as Yashasvi Jaiswal departs early. Brilliant start from Royal Challengers Bangalore. Also Read - IPL Media Rights Auction: Apple, Netflix And Facebook Likely To Compete With Amazon, Disney, Zee-Sony For Rs 50,000 Crore Bid

Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and elected to bowl first. Captain Faf du Plessis had no hesitation in terms of bowling first. RCB have decided to go with the same pavilion. Sanju Samson showed no disappointment to bat first as the pitch looks like a cracker to bat on. RR, too are playing with same team.

Playing XI’s

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

Live | IPL 2022, RR vs RCB, Match 13: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live | Get latest cricket news and updates on india.com cricket | RR vs RCB | RCB vs RR | Virat Kohli | Jos Buttler | Sanju Samson | RR vs RCB, RR vs RCB Live, RCB vs RR Live Score, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, RR vs RCB Dream11, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live, Rajasthan vs Bangalore Live Score, IPL live, RR vs RCB live score

Live Updates

  • 8:06 PM IST

    LIVE | Rajasthan vs Bangalore Score: DROPPED!!! Akash Deep drops Buttler in the follow-through. After the early wicket, Rajasthan batters have gone into damage control mode. The current run-rate is around 5 and a half. IN THE AIR!!! DROPPED AGAIN!!!! Willey this time drops Buttler. SIX!!! What a shot. Salt on the wounds for Akash Deep. Rajasthan 39-1 after 6.5 overs.

  • 7:57 PM IST

    LIVE | Rajasthan vs Bangalore Score: Akash Deep into the attack. He was mighty impressive for RCB in the last match. There was enough bounce for the bowlers in the last match. However, this time around, this is a slow pitch. Can he produce something special this time. Rajasthan 30-1 after 5 overs.

  • 7:54 PM IST

    LIVE | Rajasthan vs Bangalore Score: Misfield from Anuj Rawat! David Willey is not happy. FOUR!!! That boundary has spoiled Willey’s over which was going so well. Make no mistake, this is a slow pitch and these runs will be vital. Rajasthan 26-1 after 4.1 overs.

  • 7:47 PM IST

    LIVE | Rajasthan vs Bangalore Score: SIX!!! What a shot from Devdutt Padikkal. David Willey bowled a drifter down the leg side and Padikkal capitalised on it big time. Brilliant pick up shot from the youngster. After the six, Siraj has made a good comeback. 11 runs off the over. Rajasthan 17-1 after 3 overs.

  • 7:41 PM IST

    LIVE | Rajasthan vs Bangalore Score: OUT!!!! This is what pressure does to a batter. Yashasvi lean patch continues. Excellent ball from David Willey. No boundaries in the first two overs of the match. Excellent beginning from RCB. Rajasthan 6-1 after 2 overs.

  • 7:36 PM IST

    LIVE | Rajasthan vs Bangalore Score: Jos Buttler takes a single and he gets ahead of Ishan Kishan to get hold of the orange cap. An excellent over from Mohammed Siraj has come to an end. Just 2 runs in the over. Rajasthan 2-0 after 1 over.

  • 7:28 PM IST

    LIVE | Rajasthan vs Bangalore Score: As per the pitch report – There will be some assistance for the spinners. Rajasthan Royals have got two top quality spinners in their side – Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal. RCB have got the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga in their side.

  • 7:18 PM IST

    LIVE | Rajasthan vs Bangalore Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

  • 7:18 PM IST

    LIVE | Rajasthan vs Bangalore Score: Both teams are fielding the same playing 11. Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal


  • 7:07 PM IST

    LIVE | Rajasthan vs Bangalore Score: RCB have won the toss and have elected to bowl first