LIVE | IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match 13 Score

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match no.13 between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. Also Read - KKR vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 14 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium at 07:30 PM IST April 6, Wed

Shimron Hetmyer and Jos Buttler late strikes propel Rajasthan to 169-3 after 20 overs. Also Read - IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Match 13 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV, Disney+ Hostar, Star Sports Network

Wanindu Hasaranga gets the crucial scalp of RR captain Sanju Samson. Harshal Patel broke the 67-run partnership between Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal. It was an important partnership in the context of the game. Also Read - IPL Media Rights Auction: Apple, Netflix And Facebook Likely To Compete With Amazon, Disney, Zee-Sony For Rs 50,000 Crore Bid

David Willey draws first blood as Yashasvi Jaiswal departs early. Brilliant start from Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and elected to bowl first. Captain Faf du Plessis had no hesitation in terms of bowling first. RCB have decided to go with the same pavilion. Sanju Samson showed no disappointment to bat first as the pitch looks like a cracker to bat on. RR, too are playing with same team.

Playing XI’s

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

Live Updates

  • 9:46 PM IST

    LIVE | Rajasthan vs Bangalore Score: FOUR!!! Anuj Rawat comes down the track and plays it over the mid-off fielder. Excellent stuff from the youngster. FOUR!!! Prasidh strays down the track and plays it fine for a boundary. Bangalore 12-0 after 2 overs.

  • 9:43 PM IST

    LIVE | Rajasthan vs Bangalore Score: Good first over from Trent Boult. Just 3 runs off the over. Prasidh Krishna into the attack here. So, no introduction of spin. Nice start from Prasidh Krishna as well. Faf defends it well. Bangalore 4-0 after 1.3 overs.

  • 9:38 PM IST

    LIVE | Rajasthan vs Bangalore Score: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of 2nd innings of match no.13 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals. Trent Boult to start the proceedings for RR. This is a stiff target for RCB but Faf and Rawat need to stay put. Bangalore 1-0 after 0.2 overs.

  • 9:22 PM IST

    LIVE | Rajasthan vs Bangalore Score: SIX!!! Another cracker of a shot from Buttler. This is why he wanted to stay till the end. He finishes his innings on 70 off just 47. Last ball of the over. Can Hetmyer finish it off well? OH HE DOES!!! SIX!! Rajasthan 169-3 after 20 overs. RCB need 170 to win.

  • 9:18 PM IST

    LIVE | Rajasthan vs Bangalore Score: Rajasthan will be quite happy with around 160. Akash Deep to bowl the 20th over. NO BALL!!! FREE HIT!!! and SIX!!! Jos Buttler plays a flat batted shot to clear the long on boundary. Rajasthan 154-3 after 19.2 overs.

  • 9:14 PM IST

    LIVE | Rajasthan vs Bangalore Score: FOUR!!! OH!!! Francois du Plessis almost pulled off a stunner. He was literally flying in the air. SIX!!! Buttler finally comes to the party. It was a good delivery from Siraj, however, Buttler was exceptional with that shot. SIX!!! Siraj fails to make an impact yet again. He bowls a full-toss and Buttler hits over long on. Rajasthan 146-3 after 19 overs.

  • 9:08 PM IST

    LIVE | Rajasthan vs Bangalore Score: The ball has started to get wet. Only 3 overs are left in the match. Can Rajasthan get to 150? He has just given 9 runs in 3 overs with a wicket of Padikkal. Can he finish off well? He is in the process of doing so. FOUR!!! Brilliantly played by Hetmyer. 9 runs off the over. Rajasthan 127-3 after 18 overs.

  • 8:58 PM IST

    LIVE | Rajasthan vs Bangalore Score: Rajasthan have already realized that this is not a 200-run wicket. Even 160-170 is going to be tough for RCB in the second innings. Another googly and Hasaranga ends his 4-over spell with 32 runs and 1 wicket. Rajasthan 107-3 after 16 overs.

  • 8:54 PM IST

    LIVE | Rajasthan vs Bangalore Score: LOUD APPEAL FOR LBW!!! Umpire gives it OUT!!! Buttler reviews and there was a massive INSIDE EDGE!!! Jos Buttler survives. Another brilliant over comes to an end. 4 runs off the over. Rajasthan 103-4 after 15 overs.

  • 8:49 PM IST

    LIVE | Rajasthan vs Bangalore Score: The end of another strategic time-out. Shimron Hetmyer is not able to get off the mark. FOUR!!! He finally open his account with a boundary. FOUR!!! Wonderful shot again and it was just as powerful as the previous one. 10 runs off Hasaranga’s over. Rajasthan 99-3 after 14 overs.