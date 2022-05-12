LIVE | IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians T20 Score and Match Updates

MS Dhoni is the lone warrior for Chennai now. Will the captain take his team to a respectable total? Stay tuned for live updates! Daniel Sams continued his magnificent form with ball as he got the wickets of Devon Conway, Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad in the powerplay of the match. Jasprit Bumrah got the wicket of Robin Uthappa with a peach. Kartikeya Kumar chipped in with two quick wickets in the same over.Also Read - IPL 2022: Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa Denied DRS Due to Power Cut in Stadium During CSK vs MI Match

Mumbai Indians (MI) have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Captain of Mumbai, Rohit Sharma has informed about two changes – Kieron Pollard and Murugan Ashwin make way for Tristan Stubbs and Hrithik Shokeen. Also Read - Redundant: Sanjay Manjrekar Bats For Big Change In Rules For Modern Day Cricket

CSK are fielding the same playing XI as they did in last match against Delhi. Also Read - Virat Kohli's Poor Form: From Pakistan To Australia - How The World Is Reacting

Check Playing XI:

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs, Ramandeep Singh, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith

IPL Points Table – Click Here

LIVE | IPL 2022, CSK vs MI, Match 59: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Live | Get latest cricket news and updates on india.com cricket | CSK vs MI | CSK vs MI | MS Dhoni | Ruturaj Gaikwad | Rohit Sharma | Jasprit Bumrah | CSK vs MI Live, MI vs CSK, CSK vs MI Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, CSK vs MI Dream11, Chennai vs Mumbai Live, Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Live Score, IPL 2022 live, CSK vs MI live score