LIVE | IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians T20 Score and Match Updates

MS Dhoni is the lone warrior for Chennai now. Will the captain take his team to a respectable total? Stay tuned for live updates! Daniel Sams continued his magnificent form with ball as he got the wickets of Devon Conway, Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad in the powerplay of the match. Jasprit Bumrah got the wicket of Robin Uthappa with a peach. Kartikeya Kumar chipped in with two quick wickets in the same over.Also Read - IPL 2022: Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa Denied DRS Due to Power Cut in Stadium During CSK vs MI Match

Mumbai Indians (MI) have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Captain of Mumbai, Rohit Sharma has informed about two changes – Kieron Pollard and Murugan Ashwin make way for Tristan Stubbs and Hrithik Shokeen. Also Read - Redundant: Sanjay Manjrekar Bats For Big Change In Rules For Modern Day Cricket

CSK are fielding the same playing XI as they did in last match against Delhi. Also Read - Virat Kohli's Poor Form: From Pakistan To Australia - How The World Is Reacting

Check Playing XI:

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs, Ramandeep Singh, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith

  • 8:57 PM IST

    LIVE | CSK vs MI: Dhoni is denying the strike to Mukesh Choudhary. Rightly so! He is the only hope for Chennai if they wish to reach a respectable total. WIDE!!! Nothing has gone Chennai’s way at the moment. Chants of ‘Dhoni’ ‘Dhoni’ in the crowd. CSK 86-9 after 14.4 overs.

  • 8:50 PM IST

    LIVE | CSK vs MI: A respectable total is looking like a dream for CSK now. With two strikes in the over by Kartikeya Kumar, Mumbai has ensured maximum damage to Chennai’s innings. Ramandeep Singh into the attack now. OUT!!! OH!!! Theekshana! That was a planned dismissal. Excellent captaincy for Rohit Sharma. CSK 81-9 after 13.3 overs.

  • 8:41 PM IST

    LIVE | CSK vs MI: SIX!!! What a shot from Dwayne Bravo. Long way into the stands. OUT!!! Not again. Tilak Varma grabs a stunner to dismiss Dwayne Bravo. Kartikeya gets his first wicket in the match. CSK reeling at 78-7 after 12.3 overs.

  • 8:36 PM IST

    LIVE | CSK vs MI: IN THE AIR!!! Mishit from Dwayne Bravo lands safely. This was a nothing shot from the veteran though. Jasprit Bumrah brought into the attack now. If he takes either Bravo or Dhoni out of the equation, then MI has a chance to get CSK under 100. CSK 71-6 after 11.3 overs.

  • 8:31 PM IST

    LIVE | CSK vs MI: Young right arm off spinner Hrithik Shokeen is being taught a lesson here by the master MS Dhoni. 10 runs off this over including a massive six. CSK somehow need to reach a 140-150 to give their bowlers a chance. CSK 65-6 after 10 overs.

  • 8:19 PM IST

    LIVE | CSK vs MI: FOUR!!! Shivam Dube plays an excellent shot. OUT!!! What is wrong with Chennai batters today? This shot was not needed from Dube at all. This is turning into a nightmare for Chennai. CSK 39-6 after 7.3 overs.

  • 8:13 PM IST

    LIVE | CSK vs MI: IN THE AIR!!! Just evades the covers fielder. Shivam Dube might have had his heart in his mouth. There is some bounce and some spin for Hrithik Shokeen here. Captain MS Dhoni and Shivam Dube have a herculean task on their hands. CSK 35-5 after 7 overs.

  • 8:07 PM IST

    LIVE | CSK vs MI: FOUR!!! What a sound from the bat. OUT!!! Riley Meredith gets his revenge. This is pedestrian stuff from the four time IPL champion. They have lost half their side now. Ambati Rayudu departs for 10(14). CSK 29-5 after 5.4 overs.

  • 7:56 PM IST

    LIVE | CSK vs MI: OUT!!! Third wicket for Daniel Sams. Strangle for Ruturaj Gaikwad. He just departs for 7 off 6 balls. Chennai Super Kings reeling at 17-4 after 4.1 overs.

  • 7:55 PM IST

    LIVE | CSK vs MI: FOUR!!! Two quick boundaries for Chennai. Much needed now as they have been dented by these early strikes. Jasprit Burmah, however, bowled a good over and kept the batters guessing on every delivery. CSK 17-3 after 4 overs.