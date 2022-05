LIVE | IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians T20 Score and Match Updates

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no. 59 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians here at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.Also Read - Redundant: Sanjay Manjrekar Bats For Big Change In Rules For Modern Day Cricket

Mumbai Indians (MI) have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Captain of Mumbai, Rohit Sharma has informed about two changes – Kieron Pollard and Murugan Ashwin make way for Tristan Stubbs and Hrithik Shokeen. Also Read - Virat Kohli's Poor Form: From Pakistan To Australia - How The World Is Reacting

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni at the toss talked Ravindra Jadeja’s absence in the side. He talked how nobody can replace Jadeja as a fielder. CSK are fielding the same playing XI as they did in last match against Delhi. Also Read - Rohit Sharma Announces His First Personal NFT; Contains Rhino Artwork | Complete Details Here

Check Playing XI:

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs, Ramandeep Singh, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith

