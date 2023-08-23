Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE | Ind vs Ire, 3rd T20I Cricket Live Score and Updates: Start Likely to be Delayed
live

LIVE | Ind vs Ire, 3rd T20I Cricket Live Score and Updates: Start Likely to be Delayed

Ireland vs India (Ind vs IRE), 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score and Updates: Jasprit Bumrah and Co. already have sealed the series by winning the first two games. Check LIVE streaming deets.

Updated: August 23, 2023 6:49 PM IST

By Debayan Bhattacharyya | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

ind vs ire live cricket score and updates
Ind vs Ire live cricket score and updates

Ind vs Ire, 3rd T20I Cricket Live Score and Updates: Now that Jasprit Bumrah and Co. have sealed the series, India may use the last game as an opportunity to test the bench. It will also be another opportunity for Sanju Samson to get among the runs and make a good case for himself ahead of the Asia Cup. The likes of Jitesh Sharma and Shahbaz Ahmed could be in the frame to get into the XI.

Also Read:

Trending Now

IND Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma/Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmed/Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh/Mukesh Kumar

IRE Probable XI: Ross Adair, Paul Stirling (C), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Theo van Woerkom, Benjamin White

Live Updates

  • 6:49 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs IRE, 3rd T20I: The Toss will take place in 10 minutes. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest updates of the match.

  • 6:47 PM IST

  • 6:46 PM IST

  • 6:46 PM IST

  • 6:45 PM IST

  • 6:25 PM IST

  • 6:25 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs IRE, 3rd T20I: In the biggest news of the country, Chandrayan 3 has been a success as India become the first nation to have a soft landing on the South Pole of the Moon.

  • 6:23 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs IRE, 3rd T20I: With India already clinching the series, we can expect few changes in the playing XI of the visitors. Ireland on the other hand will be looking to end the series on a positive note.

  • 6:11 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Ind vs Ire, 3rd T20I: Ireland side are looking for victory, they look pretty good to backfire the men in blue.

  • 6:01 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Ind vs Ire, 3rd T20I: Rinku Singh looks dangerous against Irish domination, as the middle order has given a big blow to the Irish side.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.