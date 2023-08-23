Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE | Ind vs Ire, 3rd T20I Cricket Live Score and Updates: Check LIVE Streaming DEETS
live

LIVE | Ind vs Ire, 3rd T20I Cricket Live Score and Updates: Check LIVE Streaming DEETS

Ireland vs India (Ind vs IRE), 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score and Updates: Jasprit Bumrah and Co. already have sealed the series by winning the first two games. Check LIVE streaming deets.

Updated: August 23, 2023 5:12 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

ind vs ire live cricket score and updates
Ind vs Ire live cricket score and updates

Ind vs Ire, 3rd T20I Cricket Live Score and Updates: Now that Jasprit Bumrah and Co. have sealed the series, India may use the last game as an opportunity to test the bench. It will also be another opportunity for Sanju Samson to get among the runs and make a good case for himself ahead of the Asia Cup. The likes of Jitesh Sharma and Shahbaz Ahmed could be in the frame to get into the XI.

Also Read:

Trending Now

IND Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma/Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmed/Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh/Mukesh Kumar

IRE Probable XI: Ross Adair, Paul Stirling (C), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Theo van Woerkom, Benjamin White

Live Updates

  • 5:12 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Ind vs Ire, 3rd T20I: It will also be interesting to see whether the Indian management gives some game time to the likes of Jitesh Sharma and Mukesh Kumar, considering the visitors have won the series already.

  • 5:10 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Ind vs Ire, 3rd T20I: For Ireland, this is an opportunity for the hosts to hand a game to the likes of Ross Adair, Theo van Woerkom and Gareth Delany.

  • 4:25 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Ind vs Ire, 3rd T20I: The track at the venue generally favours fast bowlers during the initial phases of the game as they find an extra moment with swinging conditions.

  • 4:24 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Ind vs Ire, 3rd T20I: The Village cricket ground in Dublin is famous for offering a versatile cricket pitch suitable for both batters and bowlers.

  • 4:16 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Ind vs Ire, 3rd T20I: However, cricket enthusiasts can still expect the match to take place despite the interruptions. The temperature is expected to hover around 18 degrees Celsius with humidity levels to be around 82% and the wind blowing at a speed of 10 Km/hr.

  • 4:15 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Ind vs Ire, 3rd T20I: The weather at The Village in Dublin will be cloudy, with a high chance of precipitation. The rain gods will likely interrupt the game, and persistent showers could even play spoilsport.

  • 4:11 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Ind vs Ire, 3rd T20I: India will look to maintain their dominance over the Irish team by whitewashing them. Meanwhile, Ireland will be determined to avoid the clean sweep against the touring party.

  • 2:37 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Ind vs Ire, 3rd T20I: Opting to bat first is going to be the way to go after winning the toss. But again, with forecasts of rain, it would be a tricky toss.

  • 1:32 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Ind vs Ire, 3rd T20I: At the Village in Dublin, a good pitch for batting is expected. But again, on the hindsight, there are forecasts of rain.

  • 1:25 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Ind vs Ire, 3rd T20I: You can LIVE stream the match on Jio Cinema. The match starts at 7:30 PM IST. It is a dead-rubber, yet there will be a lot of interest in the match.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.