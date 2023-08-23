Home

LIVE | Ind vs Ire, 3rd T20I Cricket Live Score and Updates: Check LIVE Streaming DEETS

Ireland vs India (Ind vs IRE), 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score and Updates: Jasprit Bumrah and Co. already have sealed the series by winning the first two games. Check LIVE streaming deets.

Ind vs Ire live cricket score and updates

Ind vs Ire, 3rd T20I Cricket Live Score and Updates: Now that Jasprit Bumrah and Co. have sealed the series, India may use the last game as an opportunity to test the bench. It will also be another opportunity for Sanju Samson to get among the runs and make a good case for himself ahead of the Asia Cup. The likes of Jitesh Sharma and Shahbaz Ahmed could be in the frame to get into the XI.

IND Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma/Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmed/Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh/Mukesh Kumar

IRE Probable XI: Ross Adair, Paul Stirling (C), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Theo van Woerkom, Benjamin White

