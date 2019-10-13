Live Updates

  • 10:32 AM IST

    First over of spin today – Ravichandran Ashwin, who took four wickets in the first innings, into the attack now. Two singles from his first over. Score 49/2, trail by 277 runs

  • 10:30 AM IST

    Over 11: Shami started his first over of the morning with a well-directed bouncer to Elgar. Jolted by that, Elgar took three fours off the Indian pacer – one through point and the next to through covers region to move to 32 off 36. Score 47/2, trail by 279 runs

  • 10:25 AM IST

    IND vs SA Live: So after 10 overs, South Africa are 35/2 with Dean Elgar (20) joined by his captain Faf du Plessis (3) in the middle. India have now brought in Mohammed Shami from one end. Elgar has been edge but has managed to score four fours so far.

  • 10:04 AM IST

    Over 5.4: WICKET! Excellent catch from Wriddhiman Saha. He is proving Virat Kohli’s words – Saha is the best Indian wicketkeeper right now. Umesh Yadav bowls way down the leg and all Theunis de Bruyn had to do was glance it to fine leg. He did but Saha flew to his left and grabbed a stunning one-handed catch to send the South African back to the dressing room. De Bruyn scored 8 off 18. Score 21/2, trail by 305 runs

  • 9:53 AM IST

    Over 4: Kevin de Bruyn looked good in the first innings and has started his second dig with two fours to move to eight off 14. Dean Elgar is batting on 1. Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav are sharing the new-ball duties for India. Score 13/1, trail by 313 runs

  • 9:42 AM IST

    Edgy start for South Africa. India have let go of two consecutive chances to dismiss Theunis de Bruyne. First up, De Bruyne could have been run-out at the striker’s end had Mayank Agarwal made the direct-hit. Then, off the following delivery, captain Virat Kohli at third slip missed a low catch as the ball raced away to the boundary.

  • 9:33 AM IST

    India vs South Africa Live: WICKET! Ishant Sharma has struck with the second delivery of the South Africa innings. Aiden Markram bags a pair. After a first delivery that jagged back sharply, Ishant again delivers an inswinger that crashes on Markram’s pad. A loud appeal follows and Nigel Llong raises the finger. Indian fielders are ecstatic. After a brief consultation with Elgar, Markram walks back without reviewing. And now, he should be kicking himself for not opting for the DRS as ball-trackers shows the ball would have gone well over the stumps! Score 0/1, trail by 326 runs.

  • 9:20 AM IST

    INDIA HAVE ENFORCED THE FOLLOW-ON

  • 9:15 AM IST

    Good morning everyone! Penultimate day of the Test and India have a huge lead with them. The big question is – Will they enforce a follow-on? By the looks of it, looks a distant possibility because they won’t want to bat on this pitch for a second time should South Africa put up a fight as they did in the first innings courtesy their captain Faf du Plessis, Keshav Maharajaj Vernon Philander. Two of these are tailenders. Think what they can do if their top-order clicks. Not worth the risk. So how long will India bat then? Maybe a session and a half or so and give their opponents a target around 450 runs? All this and more in 15 minutes. Stick with us for all the latest updates throughout the day.

India vs South Live: Hello and welcome to our live coverage from day four of the 2nd Test between India and South Africa in Pune. Another day went India’s way. The South African tail wagged to cut down India’s lead but the Virat Kohli-led unit still managed to take 326-run lead on the third day of the second Test of the series at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday.

India had reduced South Africa to 162/8 but the last two wickets added 113 runs to take the visitors to 275. While Keshav Maharaj scored 72, Vernon Philander remained unbeaten on 44. The pair added 109 runs together and denied India a chance to bundle out Proteas below 200. However, the match still firmly remains in India’s control, with a possibility of a follow-on with two more days to go in the match and a margin of 326 runs at hand.