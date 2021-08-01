West Indies vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd T20I Latest Updates From Guyana

LIVE WI vs PAK Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20I Live Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the West Indies vs Pakistan live T20I match from Guyana. The rain has stopped in Guyana and it looks promising from the outset and we can expect a cracker of a contest between West Indies and Pakistan. Kieron Pollard has won the Toss and West Indies have elected to bat first against Pakistan in the 3rd T20I at Providence Stadium. Pakistan took a 1-0 series lead by a small margin in the second game. After the washed-out first T20I, the series is now effectively a three-match clash and the visitors are only one win away. Pakistan’s top order yet again proved to be the pillars over which the visitors’ success depended upon but it was the bowling that tacitly pulled it back for Pakistan in the second game. However, the graph of improvement of the lower middle-order batting line-up for Pakistan has plateaued and could be an area of concern before the ICC T20 World Cup later this year. Mohammad Hafeez, who leads the middle-order, has averaged 11.77 in 2021 in 12 appearances while Fakhar Zaman averages 20.33. On the other hand, West Indies uncharacteristically struggled with changing the gears and chasing down a below-par total. Although, the Windies’ bowling has seen a lot of positives that exploded the visitors while conceding only 23 and picking up six wickets at the death.Also Read - WI vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20I: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips - West Indies vs Pakistan, Playing 11s For Today's T20I at Providence Stadium, Guyana 8:30 PM IST August 1 Sunday

