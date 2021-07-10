West Indies vs Australia LIVE SCORE, 1st T20I LATEST UPDATES

After a hard-fought series against South Africa which went the other way, West Indies are back in action as they take host Australia for a five-match T20I series followed by three T20Is. Led by dominating Kieron Pollard, West Indies are coming from a hard-fought 2-3 loss to the Proteas. Blessed with an explosive batting unit, the hosts are yet to decide their first-choice players for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE and Oman. The form of their key batsmen such as Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran hasn't helped their cause, but the exploits of openers Lendl Simmons and Evin Lewis are noticeable. However, the world champions will need their bowling attack to fire in unison against the Aussies as all eyes will be on young left-arm pacer Obed McCoy. With depth and balance, West Indies will look to return to winning ways.

On the other hand, Australia, are back in action after a long hiatus as they resume their T20 World Cup preparations. Led by explosive Aaron Finch, the Aussies have a well-balanced squad filled with talent and experience. While the Aussies miss a handful of first-team regulars – David Warner, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins. But the upcoming five-game shootout against West Indies provides Australia with a chance to finetune their formula for the showpiece event.