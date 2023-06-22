Top Recommended Stories

  • HIGHLIGHTS | WI Vs NEP, ICC CWC 2023 Qualifier: West Indies Beat Nepal By 101 Runs To Clinch 2nd Win On Trot
live

HIGHLIGHTS | WI Vs NEP, ICC CWC 2023 Qualifier: West Indies Beat Nepal By 101 Runs To Clinch 2nd Win On Trot

West Indies Vs Nepal, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier Match No. 9: Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran scored centuries as West Indies posted 339/7 in 50 overs.

Updated: June 22, 2023 9:50 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

The 9th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers will be played on June 22 at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe. The game is set to take place at 12:30 PM IST.

Squads:

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Shamarh Brooks, Romario Shepherd, Keacy Carty, Yannic Cariah

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel(c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sompal Kami, Gyanendra Malla, Kishore Mahato, Pratis GC, Arjun Saud

Live Updates

  • 9:03 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | WI vs NEP, ICC CWC 2023 Qualifier: That’s it. West Indies have defeated Nepal by 101 runs to keep their winning habit intact in CWC Qualifiers. This was West Indies’ second win on the trot.

  • 8:21 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | WI vs NEP, ICC CWC 2023 Qualifier: Nepal lose three more wickets to kind of put down their papers against West Indies. Nepal need more than 100 runs in the last six balls. NEP 232/9

  • 7:51 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | WI vs NEP, ICC CWC 2023 Qualifier: Gulsan Jha and Aarif Sheikh are fighting really hard in the middle. Nepal need 156 runs in the last eight overs. NEP 184/6 (42)

  • 6:56 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | WI vs NEP, ICC CWC 2023 Qualifier: Looks like Nepal are going down the barrel as they continue to lose wickets. Akeal Hosein and Jason Holder have taken two wickets each so far. NEP 131/6 (29)

  • 6:07 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | WI vs NEP, ICC CWC 2023 Qualifier: Rohit Paudel is leading the fightback for Nepal. The right-hander is currently batting at 29 not out. NEP 78/3 (18)

  • 5:28 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | WI vs NEP, ICC CWC 2023 Qualifier: Following two early wickets, Aasif Sheikh and Rohit Paudel are trying to steady the ship. NEP 42/2 (10)

  • 5:04 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | WI vs NEP, ICC CWC 2023 Qualifier: Jason Holder gets his man as Bhim Sharki departs. Nepal lose their second. NEP 23/2 (4.3)

  • 4:52 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | WI vs NEP, ICC CWC 2023 Qualifier: Alzaari Joseph strikes in his first over. Kushal Bhurtel is clean bowled as Nepal on backfoot early. NEP 5/1 (2)

  • 4:44 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | WI vs NEP, ICC CWC 2023 Qualifier: And we are back. Aasif Sheikh and Kushal Bhurtel open the batting for Nepal. Jason Holder opens the attack for West Indies.

  • 4:16 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | WI vs NEP, ICC CWC 2023 Qualifier: West Indies post 339/7 on the board, thanks to the twin centuries from Nicholas Pooran and Shai Hope. Huge task for Nepal batters.

