HIGHLIGHTS | WI Vs NEP, ICC CWC 2023 Qualifier: West Indies Beat Nepal By 101 Runs To Clinch 2nd Win On Trot

West Indies Vs Nepal, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier Match No. 9: Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran scored centuries as West Indies posted 339/7 in 50 overs.

The 9th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers will be played on June 22 at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe. The game is set to take place at 12:30 PM IST.

Squads:

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Shamarh Brooks, Romario Shepherd, Keacy Carty, Yannic Cariah

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel(c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sompal Kami, Gyanendra Malla, Kishore Mahato, Pratis GC, Arjun Saud

