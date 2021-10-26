WI vs SA LIVE SCORE TODAY, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 18 Latest CRICKET UPDATESAlso Read - PAK vs NZ WC T20: Ex-New Zealand Great Ian Smith Warns Kane Williamson About Pakistan, Says 'The Bear is Angry'

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the T20 World Cup Match between South Africa and the West Indies at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both South Africa and West Indies would be looking for a 'fresh start' in the ICC T20 World Cup 'Super 12' game after the ignominy of losing the opening matches in bizarre fashion to Australia and England respectively.

While defending champions West Indies were hammered by England in what was perhaps the worst show by the Kieron Pollard-led side in T20 World Cups, getting bundled out for just 55 runs, Australia, riding on the heroics of Marcus Stoinis, defeated the Proteas with just two balls remaining.