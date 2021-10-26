WI vs SA LIVE SCORE TODAY, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 18 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the T20 World Cup Match between South Africa and the West Indies at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both South Africa and West Indies would be looking for a 'fresh start' in the ICC T20 World Cup 'Super 12' game after the ignominy of losing the opening matches in bizarre fashion to Australia and England respectively.

While defending champions West Indies were hammered by England in what was perhaps the worst show by the Kieron Pollard-led side in T20 World Cups, getting bundled out for just 55 runs, Australia, riding on the heroics of Marcus Stoinis, defeated the Proteas with just two balls remaining.

Live Updates

  • 3:21 PM IST
    LIVE | T20 World Cup 2021, SA vs WI: Plaxing XIs:

    West Indies (Playing XI): Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul

    South Africa (Playing XI): Temba Bavuma(c), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi
  • 3:12 PM IST

    LIVE | T20 World Cup 2021, SA vs WI: We are going to have a bowl. I think just having a look at the wicket, it has been challenging for us to know what a good score is, so we want to have a look. We take out a lot (from the series win against West Indies), all the positives and all the negatives. We know what a power-packed side they are, looking at our performances we know where we can cool them down. (Area of focus) Probably the batting. I think that would be the one I would highlight and like to show a better batting display. Quinny is out and Reeza is in. He (de Kock) has made himself unavailable for personal reasons, says South Africa captain Temba Bavuma after winning the toss.

  • 3:11 PM IST

    LIVE | T20 World Cup 2021, SA vs WI: I always say toss is 50-50. It is an opportunity for us to bat first, put things right and we look forward to the challenge. Like I said we play a lot of cricket and something that we all have experienced at some point in time, we all deal with challenges in different ways, it is matter of us understanding on what we did wrong and how to fix it. The guys have been upbeat despite what happened a couple of days ago. We have just one forced change; McCoy misses out and Hayden Walsh gets an opportunity. He did well in the recent bilateral series and we look forward to his legspin, the art and energy that he brings, says West Indies captain Kieron Pollard at the toss.

  • 3:06 PM IST

    LIVE | T20 World Cup 2021, SA vs WI: South Africa win toss and have opted to bowl first. Expect some fireworks with the bat from West Indies.

  • 2:57 PM IST

    LIVE | T20 World Cup 2021, SA vs WI: Ian Bishop reckons it is a good pitch. That might pave the way for a high scoring contest.

  • 2:51 PM IST

    LIVE | T20 World Cup 2021, SA vs WI: T20I Head to Head: South Africa 9-6 West Indies (2-1 in T20 World Cup games)

  • 2:43 PM IST

    LIVE | T20 World Cup 2021, SA vs WI: We will have the toss in about 15 minutes from now. This is a big game for both sides.

  • 2:32 PM IST

  • 2:30 PM IST

    LIVE | T20 World Cup 2021, SA vs WI: While SA would rely heavily on their pacers, the Windies have firepower in their batting department. All in all, it is set to be a mouthwatering clash.

  • 1:47 PM IST

    LIVE | T20 World Cup 2021, SA vs WI: After losing their opening encounters, both teams would be looking to get back to winning ways.