WI vs SA LIVE SCORE TODAY, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 18 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the T20 World Cup Match between South Africa and the West Indies at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Check the latest T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, T20 World Cup Live Match, South Africa vs West Indies T20 World Cup Live Score Today, South Africa vs West Indies T20 Live Score, South Africa vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard are key for West Indies posting a big total as we reach the last few overs of the match. Earlier, Keshav Maharaj struck in quick succession to get rid of dangerous Lewis (56) and Pooran once West Indies got off to a fifty-run opening stand. With two sixes and a boundary of the Makram over, Lewis ensured West Indies were back on track and well on course for a big score. Earlier, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to bowl first. West Indies would look to post to good total in order to improve their net run-rate on a good pitch.Also Read - PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Captain, Probale Playing 11s- Pakistan vs New Zealand; Team News, Injury Update For Today's T20 Match 19 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 7:30 PM IST October 26 Tuesday

Team/Playing XI News: For West Indies McCoy misses out and Hayden Walsh gets an opportunity. De Kock has made himself unavailable for personal reasons, Reeza Hendricks is in for South Africa. Check South Africa vs West Indies Live Cricket Score and Updates, SA vs WI Live Cricket Score and T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and South Africa vs West Indies Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - T20 World Cup 2021, SA vs WI: Quinton de Kock Unavailable Due to Personal Reasons; Reeza Hendricks Makes Playing 11