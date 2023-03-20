Highlights, GUJ-W Vs UPW-W, WPL 2023: Harris Powers UP Warriorz To 3-Wicket Win; Secure Playoffs Spot

Home

GUJ-W Vs UP-W, WPL 2023 Scores: UP Warriorz become the third team after Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians to reach playoffs. Get highlights of the WPL match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz.

LIVE GUJ-W Vs UPW-W, WPL 2023 Scores: UP Warriorz eye Play-Offs Spot. (Image: Twitter)

UP Warriorz became the third and final team after Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians to seal the playoffs spot in the ongoing WPL on Monday. Chasing Gujarat Giants’ 178/6, UP chased down the target with one ball to spare, thanks to Grace Harris’ stroke-full 65. Earlier, Gujarat posted a 170-plus score after fifties from Dayalan Hemlatha and Ashleigh Gardner.

GUJ-W Vs UPW-W Playing XIs

Gujarat Giants: Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Sushma Verma(w), Sneh Rana(c), Kim Garth, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwar, Ashwani Kumari

UP Warriorz: Devika Vaidya, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Simran Shaikh, Parshavi Chopra, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

