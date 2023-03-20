Highlights, GUJ-W Vs UPW-W, WPL 2023: Harris Powers UP Warriorz To 3-Wicket Win; Secure Playoffs Spot
GUJ-W Vs UP-W, WPL 2023 Scores: UP Warriorz become the third team after Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians to reach playoffs. Get highlights of the WPL match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz.
HIGHLIGHTS | Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2023 Scores
UP Warriorz became the third and final team after Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians to seal the playoffs spot in the ongoing WPL on Monday. Chasing Gujarat Giants’ 178/6, UP chased down the target with one ball to spare, thanks to Grace Harris’ stroke-full 65. Earlier, Gujarat posted a 170-plus score after fifties from Dayalan Hemlatha and Ashleigh Gardner.
GUJ-W Vs UPW-W Playing XIs
Gujarat Giants: Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Sushma Verma(w), Sneh Rana(c), Kim Garth, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwar, Ashwani Kumari
UP Warriorz: Devika Vaidya, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Simran Shaikh, Parshavi Chopra, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
