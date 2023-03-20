Home

LIVE GUJ-W Vs UPW-W, WPL 2023 Scores: Harris, McGrath Keep UP Warriorz In Hunt

GUJ-W Vs UP-W, WPL 2023 Scores: UP Warriorz eye Play-Offs Spot. Follow our live coverage of the WPL match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz.

LIVE GUJ-W Vs UPW-W, WPL 2023 Scores: UP Warriorz eye Play-Offs Spot. (Image: Twitter)

Gujarat Giants have won the toss and elected to bat against UP Warriorz in a Women’s Premier League (WPL) match on Monday. The Giants made one change in the squad from the previous game bringing in Monica Patel in place of S Meghana. The Alyssa Healy-led UP Warriorz are fielding an unchanged side.

GUJ-W Vs UPW-W Playing XIs

Gujarat Giants: Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Sushma Verma(w), Sneh Rana(c), Kim Garth, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwar, Ashwani Kumari

UP Warriorz: Devika Vaidya, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Simran Shaikh, Parshavi Chopra, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

