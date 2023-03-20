Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE GUJ-W Vs UPW-W, WPL 2023 Scores: Harris, McGrath Keep UP Warriorz In Hunt
live

LIVE GUJ-W Vs UPW-W, WPL 2023 Scores: Harris, McGrath Keep UP Warriorz In Hunt

GUJ-W Vs UP-W, WPL 2023 Scores: UP Warriorz eye Play-Offs Spot. Follow our live coverage of the WPL match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz.

Updated: March 20, 2023 6:15 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz, Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz WPL 2023, Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz live match, Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz live, Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz live streaming, Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz WPL 2023 live, Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz WPL live, Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz live score, Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz playing XIs, Gujarat Giants women vs UP Warriorz women, GUJ-W vs UP-W, GUJ-W vs UP-W Live, GUJ-W vs UP-W Live Score, GUJ-W vs UP-W Live Updates, GUJ-W vs UP-W Live Pics, GUJ-W vs UP-W Live WPL, GUJ-W vs UP-W live streaming, GUJ-W vs UP-W WPL live, GUJ-W vs UP-W WPL 2023 live, GUJ-W vs UP-W WPL live cricket, WPL 2023 live streaming, WPL 2023 live updates, WPL 2023 live online streaming, WPL 2023 schedule, WPL 2023 timings, WPL 2023 squads, Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, Women's Premier League, Cricket News, BCCI, WPL 2023, Sneha Rana, Laura Wolvaardt, Alyssa Healy, Deepti Sharma
LIVE GUJ-W Vs UPW-W, WPL 2023 Scores: UP Warriorz eye Play-Offs Spot. (Image: Twitter)

LIVE | Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2023 Scores

Gujarat Giants have won the toss and elected to bat against UP Warriorz in a Women’s Premier League (WPL) match on Monday. The Giants made one change in the squad from the previous game bringing in Monica Patel in place of S Meghana. The Alyssa Healy-led UP Warriorz are fielding an unchanged side.

Also Read:

GUJ-W Vs UPW-W Playing XIs 

Gujarat Giants: Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Sushma Verma(w), Sneh Rana(c), Kim Garth, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwar, Ashwani Kumari

UP Warriorz: Devika Vaidya, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Simran Shaikh, Parshavi Chopra, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Live Updates

  • 6:14 PM IST

    LIVE GUJ-W Vs UPW-W, WPL 2023 Scores: Fifty first Tahlia McGrath with a four off Tanuja Kanwar. What an innings from the Australian. UPW 116/3 (13)

  • 6:10 PM IST

    LIVE GUJ-W Vs UPW-W, WPL 2023 Scores: Loooong, Loong and its sails over. Grace Harris whacks Hardeel Deol between mid-wicket and long-on. She follows it up with another four through the off-side. Easy pickings for Harris as she tonks another. 100 comes up for UP. UPW 106/3 (12)

  • 6:06 PM IST

    LIVE GUJ-W Vs UPW-W, WPL 2023 Scores: The partnership between Tahlia McGrath and Grace Harris has reached fifty and is the only notable pair left for UPW. At the end of the 11th over, UP Warriorz are 89/3. They still need 90 runs to win.

  • 5:56 PM IST

    LIVE GUJ-W Vs UPW-W, WPL 2023 Scores: Tahlia McGrath is leaving no stone unturned. In her 23-ball innings so far, the right-hander has hit as many as eight fours. UPW 77/3 (9)

  • 5:52 PM IST

    LIVE GUJ-W Vs UPW-W, WPL 2023 Scores: Grace Harris joins the party. The Australian hits Monica Patel for back-to-back boundaries. to keep the run rate in check. UPW 64/3 (8)

  • 5:44 PM IST

    LIVE GUJ-W Vs UPW-W, WPL 2023 Scores: Tahlia McGrath is on fire with a flurry of boundaries. The Australian smashes Sneh Rana for three boundaries in the over. 50 comes up. UPW 52/3 (6)

  • 5:40 PM IST

    LIVE GUJ-W Vs UPW-W, WPL 2023 Scores: Tanuja Kanwer is brought into the attack and Tahlia McGrath drills her for back-to-back fours. Ohh No. OUT! Devika Vaidya dances down the track, misses the line of the ball and is stumped by Sushma Verma. UPW 39/3 (4.5)

  • 5:30 PM IST

    LIVE GUJ-W Vs UPW-W, WPL 2023 Scores: Kim Garth continues and she gets the second of the match. Kiran Nagvire tries to go for a pull, gets top edge only for Laura Wolvaardt to be caught. Big blow for UP Warriorz. UPW 19/2 (2.4)

  • 5:24 PM IST

    LIVE GUJ-W Vs UPW-W, WPL 2023 Scores: OUT!!!! Big Big Wicket for Gujarat. Alyssa Healy, who hit Monica Patel for consecutive boundaries is caught by Harleen Deol in the deep. UPW 14/1 (1.5)

  • 5:15 PM IST

    LIVE GUJ-W Vs UPW-W, WPL 2023 Scores: We are back in action again. Devika Vaidya and Alyssa Healy come out to bat for UP. Kim Garth to start for Gujarat. UPW 5/0 (1)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: March 20, 2023 6:13 PM IST

Updated Date: March 20, 2023 6:15 PM IST

More Stories