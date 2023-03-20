Top Recommended Stories

LIVE GUJ-W Vs UPW-W, WPL 2023 Scores: Hemalatha, Gardner Rebuild Gujarat Giants

GUJ-W Vs UP-W, WPL 2023 Scores: UP Warriorz eye Play-Offs Spot. Follow our live coverage of the WPL match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz.

Updated: March 20, 2023 4:35 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

LIVE GUJ-W Vs UPW-W, WPL 2023 Scores: UP Warriorz eye Play-Offs Spot. (Image: Twitter)

LIVE | Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2023 Scores

Gujarat Giants have won the toss and elected to bat against UP Warriorz in a Women’s Premier League (WPL) match on Monday. The Giants made one change in the squad from the previous game bringing in Monica Patel in place of S Meghana. The Alyssa Healy-led UP Warriorz are fielding an unchanged side.

GUJ-W Vs UPW-W Playing XIs 

Gujarat Giants: Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Sushma Verma(w), Sneh Rana(c), Kim Garth, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwar, Ashwani Kumari

UP Warriorz: Devika Vaidya, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Simran Shaikh, Parshavi Chopra, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Live Updates

  • 4:36 PM IST

    LIVE GUJ-W Vs UPW-W, WPL 2023 Scores: The Hemaltha-Gardner partnership has lifted Gujarat certainly. The duo have so far put on 78 runs for the fourth wicket. GUJ 129/3 (15)

  • 4:33 PM IST

    LIVE GUJ-W Vs UPW-W, WPL 2023 Scores: OUT! Dayalan Hemalatha plays late and the ball hits the pad first and Rajeshwari Gayakwad appeals big. The umpire has no hesitation in giving her out. TV replays show the ball has struck outside the line. GUJ 121/3 (14)

  • 4:28 PM IST

    LIVE GUJ-W Vs UPW-W, WPL 2023 Scores: Deepti Sharma is brought into the attack. Loud shout from the India all-rounder for a LBW against Dayalan Hemalatha but the umpire remains unmoved. TV replays showed umpires call. The next ball, Hemalatha launches Deepti for a six. GUJ 114/3 (13)

  • 4:22 PM IST

    LIVE GUJ-W Vs UPW-W, WPL 2023 Scores: 100 comes up for Gujarat in style. Ashleigh Gardner lofts Sophie Ecclestone for a six to bring the three-figure mark for her team. Four more, towards the sweeper cover boundary. GUJ 105/3 (12)

  • 4:19 PM IST

    LIVE GUJ-W Vs UPW-W, WPL 2023 Scores: Dayalan Hemalatha is going bonkers on the UP bowlers. After her four and a six in the last over, the right-hander hits Grace Harris for a couple of fours in the next. GUJ 90/3 (11)

  • 4:15 PM IST

    LIVE GUJ-W Vs UPW-W, WPL 2023 Scores: Dayalan Hemalatha takes on Rajeshwari Gayakwad. After punishing a poor delivery for a four on the on side, the Gujarat batter dances down the track to hit the over over her head for a six. GUJ 79/3 (10)

  • 4:08 PM IST

    LIVE GUJ-W Vs UPW-W, WPL 2023 Scores: The run rate hasn’t been a problem for Gujarat today. What matters is who will take the charge today. Both Laura Wolvaardt and Sophia Dunkley departed after giving them the start. Ashleigh Gardner and Dayalan Hemalatha is currently in the middle. GUJ 67/3 (9)

  • 4:06 PM IST

    LIVE GUJ-W Vs UPW-W, WPL 2023 Scores: Gujarat Giants have been guilty of losing wickets in clusters and that’s one thing that have pained them the most in WPL. Two back-to-back decent overs from Parshavi Chopra and Sophie Ecclestone. GUJ 60/3 (8)

  • 3:58 PM IST

    LIVE GUJ-W Vs UPW-W, WPL 2023 Scores: Poor shot selection from Harleen Deol and she pays the price. Two wickets in an over for Rajeshwari Gayakwad. GUJ 50/3 (6)

  • 3:56 PM IST

    LIVE GUJ-W Vs UPW-W, WPL 2023 Scores: Top Edge and it’s gone! Sophia Dunkley goes for a loft in the off-side and she gets a top edge. Anjali Sarvani does the rest. Rajeshwari Gayakwad picks her first of the game. GUJ 45/2 (5.1)

Published Date: March 20, 2023 4:24 PM IST

Updated Date: March 20, 2023 4:35 PM IST

