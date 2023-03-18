live
Live Updates, MI-W Vs UPW-W, WPL 2023 Scores: UP Warriorz Restrict Mumbai Indians to 127
Live Updates, MI-W Vs UPW-W, WPL 2023 Scores: UP Warriorz Restrict Mumbai Indians to 127. Mumbai Indians have already qualified for WPL 2023 playoffs.
Live Updates, Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2023 Scores
Mumbai Indians will be eying for a double over UP Warriorz when both sides meet in the second leg in the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL) on Saturday at the DY Patil Stadium. While Mumbai Indians have already sealed their playoffs spot, UP, in the third place, are aiming to catch Delhi Capitals on eight points.
Also Read:
- Highlights, DC-W Vs GG-W, WPL 2023 Scores: Gujarat Giants Beat Delhi Capitals By 11 Runs
- WPL 2023: Anjum Chopra Hails Harmanpreet Kaur's Purple Patch, Says This Is The Kind Of Batting You Expect From Her
- WPL 2023: Meg Lanning Hails Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen For Their Calmness In Delhi's Close Win Over RCB
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.