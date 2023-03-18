Top Recommended Stories

Live Updates, MI-W Vs UPW-W, WPL 2023 Scores: UP Warriorz Restrict Mumbai Indians to 127. Mumbai Indians have already qualified for WPL 2023 playoffs.

Published: March 18, 2023 5:08 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Mumbai Indians will be eying for a double over UP Warriorz when both sides meet in the second leg in the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL) on Saturday at the DY Patil Stadium. While Mumbai Indians have already sealed their playoffs spot, UP, in the third place, are aiming to catch Delhi Capitals on eight points.

Live Updates

  • 5:05 PM IST

    LIVE MI-W vs UPW-W, WPL 2023 Score: That’s it!! Mumbai Indians have been all-out for 127 runs. Should be an easy task for UP Warriorz to chase it down. MI 127

  • 4:50 PM IST

    LIVE MI-W vs UPW-W, WPL 2023 Score: 17 overs gone, Mumbai are now at 103/7. MI 103/7 (17)

  • 4:17 PM IST

    LIVE MI-W vs UP-W, WPL 2023 Score: OUT!! As we speak, the in-form batter Hayley Matthews has been dismissed and the MI side are in serious spot of bother. Sophie Ecclestone will claim the wicket. Amelia Kerr is the new woman in. MI 59/3 (11)

  • 4:14 PM IST

    LIVE MI-W vs UP-W, WPL 2023 Score: 10 overs has been completed and Mumbai Indians are struggling to find their rhythm today. They’ve managed to put up only 56 runs on the board. Matthews looks in promising touch, whereas Harmanpreet is taking her time to settle down. MI 56/1 (10)

  • 3:54 PM IST

    LIVE MI-W vs UPW-W, WPL 2023 Score: Sarvani has removed Yastika Bhatia and Nat Sciver-Brunt has now joined the middle alongside Hayley Matthews. There has been a slight improvement in run-rate but still not the best of rates in the T20I format. MI 31/1 (6)

  • 3:39 PM IST

    LIVE MI-W vs UPW-W, WPL 2023 Score: 2 overs gone, Mumbai Indians are now currently at 6/0. Matthews and Bhatia are in for a tough competition today from the Warriorz. MI 6/0 (2)

  • 3:33 PM IST

    LIVE MI-W vs UPW-W, WPL 2023 Score: Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia open innings for Mumbai Indians. Gayakwad has the new ball for UP! Let’s Play!

    Live, MI-W Vs UP-W, WPL 2023 Scores: Playing XIs
    Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Dhara Gujjar, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque
    UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Parshavi Chopra, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

