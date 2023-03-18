Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Live Updates, MI-W Vs UPW-W, WPL 2023 Scores: UP Warriorz Opt To Bowl: Check Playing XIs
live

Live Updates, MI-W Vs UPW-W, WPL 2023 Scores: UP Warriorz Opt To Bowl: Check Playing XIs

Live Updates, MI-W Vs UPW-W, WPL 2023 Scores: Mumbai Indians have already qualified for WPL 2023 playoffs. UP Warriorz Opt To Bowl, Check Playing XIs.

Updated: March 18, 2023 3:27 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL 2023, Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz live match, Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz live, Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz live streaming, Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL 2023 live, Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL live, Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz live score, Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz playing XIs, Mumbai Indians women vs UP Warriorz women, MI-W vs UP-W, MI-W vs UP-W Live, MI-W vs UP-W Live Score, MI-W vs UP-W Live Updates, MI-W vs UP-W Live Pics, MI-W vs UP-W Live WPL, MI-W vs UP-W live streaming, MI-W vs UP-W WPL live, MI-W vs UP-W WPL 2023 live, MI-W vs UP-W WPL live cricket, WPL 2023 live streaming, WPL 2023 live updates, WPL 2023 live online streaming, WPL 2023 schedule, WPL 2023 timings, WPL 2023 squads, Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, Women's Premier League, Cricket News, BCCI, WPL 2023, Harmanpreet Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Saika Ishaque, Alyssa Healy, Deepti Sharma, Hayley Matthews,
Live, Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2023

Live Updates, Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2023 Scores

Mumbai Indians will be eying for a double over UP Warriorz when both sides meet in the second leg in the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL) on Saturday at the DY Patil Stadium. While Mumbai Indians have already sealed their playoffs spot, UP, in the third place, are aiming to catch Delhi Capitals on eight points.

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • 3:39 PM IST

    LIVE MI-W vs UPW-W, WPL 2023 Score: 2 overs gone, Mumbai Indians are now currently at 6/0. Matthews and Bhatia are in for a tough competition today from the Warriorz. MI 6/0 (2)

  • 3:33 PM IST

    LIVE MI-W vs UPW-W, WPL 2023 Score: Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia open innings for Mumbai Indians. Gayakwad has the new ball for UP! Let’s Play!

  • 3:10 PM IST

  • 3:10 PM IST

  • 3:07 PM IST
    Live, MI-W Vs UP-W, WPL 2023 Scores: Playing XIs
    Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Dhara Gujjar, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque
    UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Parshavi Chopra, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
  • 3:01 PM IST

    Live, MI-W Vs UP-W, WPL 2023 Scores: UP Warriorz have won the toss and have opted to field.

  • 2:46 PM IST

    Live, MI-W Vs UP-W, WPL 2023 Scores: Harmanpreet Kaur has been in top form in WPL. She has scored three fifty-plus scores in the tournament so far, two of them coming in MI’s last two encounters.

  • 2:44 PM IST

    Live, MI-W Vs UP-W, WPL 2023 Scores: As per other games, the pitch at DY Patil have slowed down as the game progresses. The par score at this ground is around 160. The conditions are likely to help the bowlers. There is a little forecast of rain in Mumbai today.

  • 2:39 PM IST

    Live, MI-W Vs UP-W, WPL 2023 Scores: MI’s Saika Ishaque and Hayley Matthews top the bowling charts with 12 and 10 wickets each respectively. Saika, in particular has been more devastating, having taken wickets in her first over in almost all the games.

  • 2:36 PM IST

    Live, MI-W Vs UP-W, WPL 2023 Scores: UP Warriorz have slipped in their last two games but can still qualify for the knockouts. UP have an extra game left as compared to Gujarat Giants and RCB (two games left). Alyssa Healy and Co need to win their final three games to advance to the playoffs.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: March 18, 2023 3:27 PM IST

Updated Date: March 18, 2023 3:27 PM IST

More Stories