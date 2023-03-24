LIVE MI-W Vs UP-W, WPL 2023 Eliminator Score: UP Warriorz Opt to Bowl
MI-W vs UP-W, WPL 2023 Score: TOSS, Playing XI Shortly. Mumbai and UP in the ongoing season have won each against each other and now a victory tonight will send them all the way to the final face-off against Delhi Capitals.
LIVE | Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, Eliminator, WPL 2023 Score
Navi Mumbai: Mumbai Indians face UP Warriorz on Friday in a crucial eliminator play-off match to book a place in the inaugural Women’s Premier League Final on Sunday.
Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Heather Graham, Dhara Gujjar, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala.
UP Warriorz Squad: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Simran Shaikh, Tahlia McGrath, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Shabnim Ismail, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Shivali Shinde, Laxmi Yadav.
