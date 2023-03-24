Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE MI-W Vs UP-W, WPL 2023 Eliminator Score: UP Warriorz Opt to Bowl
live

LIVE MI-W Vs UP-W, WPL 2023 Eliminator Score: UP Warriorz Opt to Bowl

MI-W vs UP-W, WPL 2023 Score: TOSS, Playing XI Shortly. Mumbai and UP in the ongoing season have won each against each other and now a victory tonight will send them all the way to the final face-off against Delhi Capitals. 

Updated: March 24, 2023 7:03 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

WPL 2023, WPL, WPL Match Today, Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL 2023, Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz live match, Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz live, Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz live streaming, Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL 2023 live, Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL live, Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz live score, Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz playing XIs, Mumbai Indians women vs UP Warriorz women, MI-W vs UP-W, MI-W vs UP-W Live, MI-W vs UP-W Live Score, MI-W vs UP-W Live Updates, MI-W vs UP-W Live Pics, MI-W vs UP-W Live WPL, MI-W vs UP-W live streaming, MI-W vs UP-W WPL live, MI-W vs UP-W WPL 2023 live, MI-W vs UP-W WPL live cricket, WPL 2023 live streaming, WPL 2023 live updates, WPL 2023 live online streaming, WPL 2023 schedule, WPL 2023 timings, WPL 2023 squads, Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, Women's Premier League, Cricket News, BCCI, WPL 2023, Harmanpreet Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Saika Ishaque, Alyssa Healy, Deepti Sharma, Hayley Matthews
LIVE MI-W Vs UPW-W, WPL 2023 Score: Final Spot Up For Grabs For Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz.

LIVE | Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, Eliminator, WPL 2023 Score

Navi Mumbai: Mumbai Indians face UP Warriorz on Friday in a crucial eliminator play-off match to book a place in the inaugural Women’s Premier League Final on Sunday.

Also Read:

Mumbai and UP in the ongoing season have won each against each other and now a victory tonight will send them all the way to the final face-off against Delhi Capitals.

Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Heather Graham, Dhara Gujjar, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala.

UP Warriorz Squad: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Simran Shaikh, Tahlia McGrath, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Shabnim Ismail, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Shivali Shinde, Laxmi Yadav.

Live Updates

  • 7:07 PM IST

    LIVE MI-W vs UP-W, WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque.

  • 7:06 PM IST

    LIVE MI-W vs UP-W, WPL 2023: UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Simran Shaikh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri.

  • 7:02 PM IST

    LIVE MI-W vs UP-W, WPL 2023: TOSS UPDATE | UP Warriorz have won the toss and opted to field first.

  • 6:43 PM IST

    LIVE MI-W vs UP-W, IPL 2023: We are just a few minutes away from the toss. Stay tuned to india.com sports for all the latest updates of the match.

  • 6:30 PM IST

    LIVE MI-W vs UP-W, IPL 2023: In two matches so far, Mumbai and UP have won one each against each other and both sides would give everything to win this one.

  • 6:25 PM IST

    LIVE MI-W vs UP-W, IPL 2023: UP Warriorz have done a decent job so far in the league. They finished third in the standings and would be looking to make a mark in the Eliminator play-off.

  • 6:24 PM IST

    LIVE MI-W vs UP-W, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians were tipped to the undisputed table toppers of the group, but two losses gave Delhi Capitals to climb up the ladder and book a spot in the Final.

  • 6:23 PM IST

    LIVE MI-W vs UP-W, IPL 2023: Final spot are up for grabs as Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz will look to win the Eliminator play-off to book a place in the WPL Final on Sunday against Delhi Capitals.

  • 6:07 PM IST

    LIVE MI-W vs UP-W, IPL 2023: UP Warriorz Squad | Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Simran Shaikh, Tahlia McGrath, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Shabnim Ismail, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Shivali Shinde, Laxmi Yadav.

  • 6:06 PM IST

    LIVE MI-W vs UP-W, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians Women Squad | Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Heather Graham, Dhara Gujjar, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: March 24, 2023 7:03 PM IST

Updated Date: March 24, 2023 7:03 PM IST

More Stories