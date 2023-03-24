Top Recommended Stories

LIVE MI-W Vs UP-W, WPL 2023 Eliminator Score: Sciver-Brunt, Kerr Key In Final Flourish For Mumbai

MI-W vs UP-W, WPL 2023 Score: Sciver-Brunt, Kerr Key In Final Flourish For Mumbai. Mumbai and UP in the ongoing season have won each against each other and now a victory tonight will send them all the way to the final face-off against Delhi Capitals. 

Updated: March 24, 2023 8:40 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

LIVE MI-W Vs UPW-W, WPL 2023 Score: Final Spot Up For Grabs For Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz.

LIVE | Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, Eliminator, WPL 2023 Score

Navi Mumbai: UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy won the toss and opted to bowl first against Harmanpreet Kaur led Mumbai Indians in Eliminator of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, here on Friday.

UP Warriorz made few changes in their playing XI while Mumbai Indians remained unchanged for this all-important game.

“Always nice to win the toss. Going to bowl tonight. Wicket looks belter, don’t think it’ll change much. Hope dew comes in later. Last few teams batting first have lost the game. Few changes from the last match. Grace Harris comes back in, can’t remember all the others. Unfortunately Shabnim misses out,” said Healy at the toss.

“When we played last time it was a very good wicket to bat on. Chasing is something everything prefers, would’ve done the same. But we have a decent side. When we started we were looking positive. But those two games turned the tables. But we want to be positive. Going with the same team,” said Harmanpreet.

Playing XIs:

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Simran Shaikh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

Live Updates

  • 8:34 PM IST

    LIVE MI-W vs UP-W, WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians have lost their third wicket and as a result Melie Kerr is the new batter in. Sciver-Brunt is looking in good touch tonight and she needs to pull off something special. MI 105/3 (13.2)

  • 8:19 PM IST

    LIVE MI-W vs UP-W, WPL 2023: Hayley Matthews has been sent back to the pavilion by Navgire. Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet Kaur hold key from now onwards. The run-rate hasn’t been that great. MI 78/2 (10)

  • 8:10 PM IST

    LIVE MI-W vs UP-W, WPL 2023: 9 overs gone, Mumbai are now at 69/1. Not the best of runs, but they have maintained their steady rate so far. Need to accelerate in the coming 10 overs. MI 69/1 (9)

  • 7:52 PM IST

    LIVE MI-W vs UP-W, WPL 2023: Sarvani has already removed Bhatia and Nat Sciver-Brunt is the new batter in. 6 overs gone, Mumbai are now at 46/1. MI 46/1 (6)

  • 7:42 PM IST

    LIVE MI-W vs UP-W, WPL 2023: 3 overs gone, Mumbai are now at 23/0. Matthews are off to steady start in the first innings. MI 23/0 (3)

  • 7:32 PM IST

    LIVE MI-W vs UP-W, WPL 2023: Matthews, Bhatia open innings for Mumbai Indians. Grace Harris open bowling for UP Warriorz.

  • 7:07 PM IST

    LIVE MI-W vs UP-W, WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque.

  • 7:06 PM IST

    LIVE MI-W vs UP-W, WPL 2023: UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Simran Shaikh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri.

  • 7:02 PM IST

    LIVE MI-W vs UP-W, WPL 2023: TOSS UPDATE | UP Warriorz have won the toss and opted to field first.

  • 6:43 PM IST

    LIVE MI-W vs UP-W, IPL 2023: We are just a few minutes away from the toss. Stay tuned to india.com sports for all the latest updates of the match.

