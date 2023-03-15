Home

LIVE WPL 2023, UPW-W vs RCB-W Score, Match 13: Bangalore Beat Warriorz By 5 Wickets, Register First Victory

Navi Mumbai: The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have not won any game in the ongoing WPL 2023 so far but UP Warriorz coach Jon Lewis feels that the Smriti Mandhana led franchise have improved in the last couple of games and his team needs to take them very seriously and prepare well.

Kitted in a yellow jersey, the Warriorz have pushed the likes of the Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians to the hilt, while swatting aside the challenges from Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore with relative ease in the ongoing season of WPL.

After losing to Mumbai Indians in their last game, UP will now face a winless RCB on Wednesday evening at the DY Patil Stadium.

UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Kanika Ahuja.

