  • LIVE WPL 2023, UPW-W vs RCB-W Score, Match 13: Bangalore Beat Warriorz By 5 Wickets, Register First Victory
LIVE WPL 2023, UPW-W vs RCB-W Score, Match 13: Bangalore Beat Warriorz By 5 Wickets, Register First Victory

Published: March 15, 2023 10:56 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

LIVE | WPL 2023, UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 13

Navi Mumbai: The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have not won any game in the ongoing WPL 2023 so far but UP Warriorz coach Jon Lewis feels that the Smriti Mandhana led franchise have improved in the last couple of games and his team needs to take them very seriously and prepare well.

Kitted in a yellow jersey, the Warriorz have pushed the likes of the Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians to the hilt, while swatting aside the challenges from Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore with relative ease in the ongoing season of WPL.

After losing to Mumbai Indians in their last game, UP will now face a winless RCB on Wednesday evening at the DY Patil Stadium.

UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Kanika Ahuja.

Live Updates

  • 10:53 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, UP-W vs RCB-W: FINALLY RCB have won!!! They have beaten UP Warriorz by 5 wickets and chased down the total of 135 in 18 overs. Kanika Ahuja and Richa Ghosh played important knocks on their way to victory. RCB 136/5 (18)

  • 10:04 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, UP-W vs RCB-W: 8 overs gone, Royal Challengers Bangalore are now at 55/3. RCB are pretty much within the run-rate and Ahuja and Knight need to stitch an important partnership. RCB 55/3 (8)

  • 9:18 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, UP-W vs RCB-W: Wonderful display of bowling from RCB!! Bangalore have restricted UP Warriors to 135. Ellyse Perry has been the pick of the bowlers with 3 wickets. UP 135 (19.3)

  • 8:35 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, UP-W vs RCB-W: 13 overs gone, UP have steadied their innings, thanks to Grace Harris and Deepti Sharma. The Warriorz now stand at 79/5. UP 79/5 (13)

  • 8:11 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, UP-W vs RCB-W: It’s getting bad to worse for UP as they have already lost 5 wickets in 9 overs space and RCB have really stepped up for this match. The Warriorz are in big trouble. UP 31/5 (8.1)

  • 7:35 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, UP-W vs RCB-W: OUT!! Devika Vaidya departs!!! Sophie Devine strikes early for RCB and the Bangalore Women have the all-important breakthrough. UPW 1/1 (0.3)

  • 7:11 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, UPW-W vs RCB-W: Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Kanika Ahuja.

  • 7:10 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, UPW-W vs RCB-W: UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

  • 7:07 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, UPW-W vs RCB-W: TOSS UPDATE | RCB Women won the toss and opted to field first.

  • 6:28 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, UPW-W vs RCB-W: In their previous match against the Warriorz, RCB slumped to a 10-wicket loss and this time around, they would have nothing but just revenge on their mind.

