Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE WPL 2023, UPW-W vs RCB-W Score, Match 13: Royal Challengers Bangalore Hoping For a Turnaround
live

LIVE WPL 2023, UPW-W vs RCB-W Score, Match 13: Royal Challengers Bangalore Hoping For a Turnaround

LIVE UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2023: After losing to Mumbai Indians in their last game, UP will now face a winless RCB on Wednesday evening at the DY Patil Stadium.

Published: March 15, 2023 6:06 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Live WPL Today Match, Live WPL Today Match News, Live WPL Today Match Updates, Live WPL Today Match Scores, Live WPL Today Match Latest News, Live WPL Today Match Latest Updates, Live WPL Today Match Pics, Live WPL Today Match Playing XIs, Live WPL Today Match Toss Updates, UPW-W vs RCB-W, UPW-W vs RCB-W, UPW-W vs RCB-W, UPW-W vs RCB-W Live, UPW-W vs RCB-W Live Score, UPW-W vs RCB-W Live Updates, UPW-W vs RCB-W Live Pics, UPW-W vs RCB-W Live On Google, UPW-W vs RCB-W Live Score on Google, UPW-W vs RCB-W Live On Google Discover, UPW-W vs RCB-W On Google, UPW-W vs RCB-W Google Score, UPW-W vs RCB-W Live Score Google WPL 2023, WPL 2023 live streaming, WPL 2023 live updates, WPL 2023 live online streaming, WPL 2023 schedule, WPL 2023 timings, WPL 2023 squads, UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, UPW-W vs RCB-W, UP vs Bangalore, UP-W vs RCB-W, UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore score, Jio Cinemas, UPW-W vs RCB-W live updates, UPW-W vs RCB-W live cricket streaming, UPW-W vs RCB-W live scores and updates, Women's Premier League, Cricket News, BCCI
LIVE WPL 2023, UPW-W vs RCB-W Score, Match 13: Royal Challengers Bangalore Hoping For a Turnaround.

LIVE | WPL 2023, UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 13

Navi Mumbai: The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have not won any game in the ongoing WPL 2023 so far but UP Warriorz coach Jon Lewis feels that the Smriti Mandhana led franchise have improved in the last couple of games and his team needs to take them very seriously and prepare well.

Also Read:

Kitted in a yellow jersey, the Warriorz have pushed the likes of the Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians to the hilt, while swatting aside the challenges from Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore with relative ease in the ongoing season of WPL.

After losing to Mumbai Indians in their last game, UP will now face a winless RCB on Wednesday evening at the DY Patil Stadium.

UP Warriorz Squad: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Lauren Bell, Grace Harris, Shivali Shinde, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Preeti Bose, Erin Burns, Kanika Ahuja, Sahana Pawar, Dane van Niekerk, Komal Zanzad, Indrani Roy, Poonam Khemnar.

Live Updates

  • 6:28 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, UPW-W vs RCB-W: In their previous match against the Warriorz, RCB slumped to a 10-wicket loss and this time around, they would have nothing but just revenge on their mind.

  • 6:26 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, UPW-W vs RCB-W: There are a couple of injury concerns in the RCB camp. Kanika Ahuja missed the last game. If she is available today, she might get the nod.

  • 6:24 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, UPW-W vs RCB-W: On the other hand, UP Warriorz are currently placed 3rd in the standings and they would be looking for a comeback victory after their previous match ended in a loss.

  • 6:22 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, UPW-W vs RCB-W: Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore are still winless in the WPL and with the playoffs hopes slowy diminishing, RCB Women need to step up and win tonight’s match at the DY Patil Stadium.

  • 6:14 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, UPW-W vs RCB-W: Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Preeti Bose, Erin Burns, Kanika Ahuja, Sahana Pawar, Dane van Niekerk, Komal Zanzad, Indrani Roy, Poonam Khemnar.

  • 6:14 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, UP-W vs RCB-W: UP Warriorz Squad: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Lauren Bell, Grace Harris, Shivali Shinde, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri.

  • 6:13 PM IST

    Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the WPL 2023 Match Between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: March 15, 2023 6:06 PM IST

More Stories