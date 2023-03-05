Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE UPDATES | WPL 2023, Giants vs Warriorz, Match 3: Will ‘Injured’ Beth Mooney PLAY?
live

LIVE UPDATES | WPL 2023, Giants vs Warriorz, Match 3: Will ‘Injured’ Beth Mooney PLAY?

LIVE Updates | WPL 2023, GG vs UP: Gujarat versus Uttar Pradesh at the DY Patil. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: March 5, 2023 5:38 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

WPL 2023, WPL 2023 live streaming, WPL 2023 live updates, WPL 2023 live online streaming, WPL 2023 schedule, WPL 2023 timings, WPL 2023 squads, Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz, GG vs UP, Gujarat vs Uttar Pradesh, RCB vs DEL, Bangalore vs Delhi, Jio Cinemas, GG vs UP live updates, GG vs UP live cricket streaming, GG vs UP live scores and updates, Women's Premier League, Cricket News, BCCI
WPL 2023 LIVE UPDATES

LIVE Updates | WPL 2023, GG vs UP

After a glitzy opening night at the DY Patil, Sunday takes the Women’s Premier League to a different level as there is a double-header. Four teams and two matches. Also, star-studded Bangalore plays its tournament opener against Delhi. While that happens to be the first match, the second match of the day will feature UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants. The Giants would like to register their first win after a loss against Mumbai.

Also Read:

While all teams are loaded with big stars, Sunday promises to be a day to remember at the WPL.

Live Updates

  • 5:09 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | WPL 2023: Amazing from Delhi Capitals as they end on 223/2 in 20 overs. The partnership for third wicket fetched 60 runs in 31 balls between Jemimah Rodrigues (22 not out) and Marizanne Kapp (39 not out). Heather Knight was the only RCB bowler to take wickets.

  • 5:01 PM IST

  • 4:59 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | WPL 2023: Shafali Storm

  • 4:59 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | WPL 2023: 200 comes up for Delhi Capitals in the 19th over. What a start to WPL we are having. Teams batting first in the first two games have gone to score 200-plus. If it was Mumbai Indians on opening day, DC did it on the second day.

  • 4:46 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | WPL 2023: Heather Knight, finally gives RCB the breakthrough. The England captain dismisses both the Delhi Capitals openers Shafali Verma (84) and Meg Lanning (72) in the same over.

  • 4:18 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | WPL 2023: What a start by Delhi Capitals to their WPL campaign. The opening duo of Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning have set the stage on fire with respective fifties against RCB. The opening stand has also crossed 100.

  • 4:15 PM IST

  • 3:23 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | WPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore Women opt to bowl. This is a rather interesting call at the toss by Smriti Mandhana.

  • 2:19 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | WPL 2023: We are less than an hour away from the toss. It will be the first look at both teams. So much to watch out for. Expected to be a packed house at the Brabourne today.

  • 1:12 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | WPL 2023: The Capitals would rely heavily on Shafali Verma at the top. They have experience in the top-order in the form of Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning, Marizanne Kapp. It is set to be a cracker.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: March 5, 2023 5:38 PM IST

Updated Date: March 5, 2023 5:38 PM IST

More Stories