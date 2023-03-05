Top Recommended Stories

LIVE UPDATES | WPL 2023, GG Vs UPW, Match 3: Gardner Departs; Deol Key For Gujarat Giants

LIVE Updates | WPL 2023, GG vs UP: Gujarat versus Uttar Pradesh at the DY Patil. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: March 5, 2023 8:48 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

After a glitzy opening night at the DY Patil, Sunday takes the Women’s Premier League to a different level as there is a double-header. Four teams and two matches. Also, star-studded Bangalore plays its tournament opener against Delhi. While that happens to be the first match, the second match of the day will feature UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants. The Giants would like to register their first win after a loss against Mumbai.

While all teams are loaded with big stars, Sunday promises to be a day to remember at the WPL.

Live Updates

  • 8:51 PM IST

    Live | GG vs UP, WPL 2023: Just when it looked that Harleen Deol would strike few more behind the ropes, the Indian holes out to Tahlia McGrath while going for a bog hit. Anjali Sarvani gets a wicket. Stand-in-captain Sneh Rana comes in. GG 142/6 (17.1)

  • 8:47 PM IST

    Live | GG vs UP, WPL 2023: Harleen Deol is turning it on for Gujarat Giants with much-needed four consecutive boundaries off Devika Vaidya. Brilliant batting from the Indian all-rounder. 18 runs come from the over. GG 141/5 (17)

  • 8:41 PM IST

    Live | GG vs UP, WPL 2023: Alyssa Healy fumble behind the wickets but think she has whipped off the bails on time. Ash Gardner is stumped off the bowling of Deepti Sharma. Gardner had hit a four in the first ball. GG 120/5 (15.2)

  • 8:38 PM IST

    Live | GG vs UP, WPL 2023: The partnership between Harleen Deol and Ash Gardner has gone to 40. Think the batters should go after the opposition with five overs and six wickets left. GG 116/4 (15)

  • 8:31 PM IST

    Live | GG vs UP, WPL 2023: Ashleigh Gardner doing Ash Gardner things. Dances down the track and sends Sophie Ecclestone over the ropes. Also 100 comes up for Gujarat Giants in the 14th over. GG 103/4 (15)

  • 8:29 PM IST

    Live | GG vs UP, WPL 2023: Ashleigh Gardner can bat and has proved vital for Australia in the middle order quite a few time before. Can she do the same today? Harleen Deol has also set in having played 20-plus balls for her 22. How far can GG go from here? GG 93/4 (13)

  • 8:24 PM IST

    Live | GG vs UP, WPL 2023: Another batter bites the dust. Tahlia McGrath breaks the partnership as Sushma Verma is caught by Shweta Sehrawat. The first six overs yielded 45 runs while the next six gave away 39 at the expense of two wickets. GG 84/4 (12)

  • 8:16 PM IST

  • 8:12 PM IST

    Live | GG vs UP, WPL 2023: UP Warriorz have stemmed the run flow against Gujarat Giants in the last couple of overs. Drinks are on the field. GG 58/3 (9)

  • 8:01 PM IST

    Live | GG vs UP, WPL 2023: Sophie Ecclestone strikes again as Annabel Sutherland departs for just 8. Ecclestone tosses it up and Sutherland wanted to go big against the spin but in the end didn’t get the required elevation only to be caught by Anjali Sarvani. GG 53/3 (7.1)

