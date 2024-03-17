  • Home
LIVE | DC-W vs RCB-W, WPL 2024 Final Cricket Score: Devine Departs, Mandhana, Perry Key For Chase

Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest updates from DC vs RCB WPL 2024 final.

Updated: March 17, 2024 9:54 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

DC-W vs RCB-W, WPL 2024 Final Cricket Score

DC-W vs RCB-W, WPL 2024 Final Cricket Score: The Women’s Premier League will have a new champion on Sunday when Delhi Capitals take in Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. After missing out on the title in WPL’s inaugural edition last year, Delhi Capitals looked a rejuvenated side this year. On the other hand, RCB, who finished fourth last year, have qualified for their maiden summit clash appearance.

  • Mar 17, 2024 9:54 PM IST

    LIVE | DC-W vs RCB-W, WPL 2024 Final Cricket Score: Delhi Capitals got the much-needed breakthrough as Sophie Devine departs. Ellyse Perry has joined skipper Smriti Mandhana for the chase. Royal Challengers Bangalore Women need 61 runs in 66 balls.
    RCBW 53/1 (9)

  • Mar 17, 2024 9:44 PM IST

    LIVE | DC-W vs RCB-W, WPL 2024 Final Cricket Score: Seven overs are done and RCB are in command. 18 runs from the over. Batters released the pressure in that over. This victory will be a cakewalk for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

    RCBW 43/0 (7)

  • Mar 17, 2024 9:38 PM IST
    Six overs are done and RCB needs 89 runs in 84 balls. This play we can say was in favor of the batting side as the bowlers were unable to pick up any wickets. Five runs from the sixth over.

    RCBW 25/0 (6)
  • Mar 17, 2024 9:26 PM IST

    LIVE | DC-W vs RCB-W, WPL 2024 Final Cricket Score: Delhi bowlers are working hard to put pressure on the batting side but the score is not that big and they need a wicket here to make a comeback. That’s the end of third over.

    RCBW 11/0 (3)
  • Mar 17, 2024 9:21 PM IST

    LIVE | DC-W vs RCB-W, WPL 2024 Final Cricket Score: Two overs are done and dusted. Royal Challengers Bangalore just need to save their wickets to win the trophy because that will surely put pressure on Delhi. Two runs from the second over. Spinners are ruling here in Arun Jaitley Stadium.
    RCBW 8/0 (2)

  • Mar 17, 2024 9:18 PM IST

    First over comes to an end and Mandhana, and Devine are confident. Five runs from the over.
    RCBW 5/0 (1)

  • Mar 17, 2024 9:16 PM IST

    The second innings begins.. Captain Smriti Mandhana to start the proceedings with Sophie Devine. Marizanne Kapp comes to bowl the first over.

  • Mar 17, 2024 9:09 PM IST

    The second innings will begin in a while.

  • Mar 17, 2024 9:03 PM IST

    Seems like RCB will win this trophy.

  • Mar 17, 2024 9:01 PM IST

    DC vs RCB Live Cricket Score WPL 2024: And Yes here comes the wicket.. Royal Challengers Bangalore bundled out the hosts Delhi on just 113 runs. This victory will likely to be a cakewalk for Mandana & Co.

    DCW 113/10

