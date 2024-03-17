  • Home
DC-W vs RCB-W, WPL 2024 Final Cricket Score: Delhi, Bangalore Aim For Maiden Silverware

Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest updates from DC vs RCB WPL 2024 final.

Published: March 17, 2024 5:12 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

DC-W vs RCB-W, WPL 2024 Final Cricket Score: The Women’s Premier League will have a new champion on Sunday when Delhi Capitals take in Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. After missing out on the title in WPL’s inaugural edition last year, Delhi Capitals looked a rejuvenated side this year. On the other hand, RCB, who finished fourth last year, have qualified for their maiden summit clash appearance.

