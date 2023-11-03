Home

Sports

LIVE NED vs AFG, ODI WC 2023 Cricket Scorecard: Netherlands Opt To Bat; Check Playing XI

live

LIVE NED vs AFG, ODI WC 2023 Cricket Scorecard: Netherlands Opt To Bat; Check Playing XI

Netherlands vs Afghanistan LIVE UPDATES, Cricket World Cup 2023: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of ODI World Cup 2023 match between Netherlands and Afghanistan from Lucknow.

Netherlands vs Afghanistan, 34th Match - LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES – NED vs AFG, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: The Hasmantullah Shahidi-led Afghanistan will face the Scott Edwards-led Netherlands in match no. 34 of the ODI World Cup 2023 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Both teams have showcased a good effort in the ongoing tournament. However, Afghanistan will look to keep their winning momentum as they want to continue their quest to reach the semi-finals of the mega event. On the other hand, the Dutch side will be aiming to finish in the top 8 at the end of the league stage, as that finish will give them a place in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Trending Now

Playing XI:

Netherlands playing XI: Wesley Barresi, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

Afghanistan playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil(w), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.