LIVE NED vs AFG, ODI WC 2023 Cricket Scorecard: Netherlands Opt To Bat; Check Playing XI

Netherlands vs Afghanistan LIVE UPDATES, Cricket World Cup 2023: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of ODI World Cup 2023 match between Netherlands and Afghanistan from Lucknow.

Updated: November 3, 2023 2:07 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Netherlands vs Afghanistan, 34th Match - LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES – NED vs AFG, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: The Hasmantullah Shahidi-led Afghanistan will face the Scott Edwards-led Netherlands in match no. 34 of the ODI World Cup 2023 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Both teams have showcased a good effort in the ongoing tournament. However, Afghanistan will look to keep their winning momentum as they want to continue their quest to reach the semi-finals of the mega event. On the other hand, the Dutch side will be aiming to finish in the top 8 at the end of the league stage, as that finish will give them a place in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Playing XI:

Netherlands playing XI: Wesley Barresi, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

Afghanistan playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil(w), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad

Live Updates

  • Nov 3, 2023 2:06 PM IST

    Netherlands vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: Fazalhaq Farooqi for his first spell today and as we have toalked before the battle between Max O’Dowd vs Fazalhaq Farooqi.

    NED – 3/1 (1)

  • Nov 3, 2023 2:05 PM IST

    Netherlands vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: A good over by Mujeeb as he gave only 3 runs in the over and took a wicket for his team. NED – 3/1 (1)

  • Nov 3, 2023 2:04 PM IST

    Netherlands vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: WICKET!!! that’s a leg before wicket Mujeeb takes his first one as Wesley Barresi has to depart 1(4). NED – 3/1 (0.5)

  • Nov 3, 2023 2:02 PM IST

    Netherlands vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: Mujeeb Ur Rahman now on his first spell of the day and facing him is Wesley Barresi.

  • Nov 3, 2023 1:57 PM IST

    Netherlands vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: As Netherlands are batting first then there would be interesting to watch Max O’Dowd vs Fazalhaq Farooqi, this battle will make a lot of impact on the match.

  • Nov 3, 2023 1:55 PM IST

    Netherlands vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: Both teams are out for the National Anthem. There would be a lot of thrillers and end ups in this vital game.

  • Nov 3, 2023 1:52 PM IST

  • Nov 3, 2023 1:48 PM IST

    Netherlands vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: It would be very interesting to watch the battles today in thsi vital match between Netherlands and Afghanistan.

  • Nov 3, 2023 1:44 PM IST

  • Nov 3, 2023 1:44 PM IST

