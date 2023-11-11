Top Recommended Stories

  LIVE Updates – AUS Vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023 Scorecard: Australia Opt To Bowl, Leave Out Maxwell
LIVE Updates – AUS Vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023 Scorecard: Australia Opt To Bowl, Leave Out Maxwell

Australia vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE Updates: A win for Bangladesh will secure their 2025 ICC Champions Trophy qualification. Get all AUS vs BAN latest news here.

Updated: November 11, 2023 10:35 AM IST

By Koushik Paul

LIVE UPDATES – Australia vs Bangladesh, ODI World Cup 2023 Scorecard: Having already booked their semifinal spot, Australia face Bangladesh in their final league game at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Saturday. Bangladesh on the other hand, will be looking to end their campaign on a high,with an eye on the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy spot. The Bangla Tigers will be without their usual captain Shakib Al Hasan. Najmul Hasan Shanto will take up captaincy duties in the final match. All eyes will be once again on Glenn Maxwell, whose 201 not out against Afghanistan in their previous encounter, has already booked a place in World Cup history books.

Playing XIs:

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

  • Nov 11, 2023 10:30 AM IST

  • Nov 11, 2023 10:25 AM IST

    LIVE – AUS Vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023 Scorecard: Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das are out in the middle for Bangladesh. Josh Hazlewood starts with the new ball for Australia.

  • Nov 11, 2023 10:15 AM IST

    LIVE – AUS Vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023 Scorecard: Australia leaving out Glenn Maxwell is nothing but a precautionary measure so that he gets proper rest before the knockouts.

  • Nov 11, 2023 10:03 AM IST

    LIVE – AUS Vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023 Scorecard: Time for Toss. Pat Cummins and Najmul Hossain Shanto are in the middle. Australia win the toss and they will bowl first. Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc are out. Steve Smith and Sean Abbot come in for Australia.

  • Nov 11, 2023 9:57 AM IST

    LIVE – AUS Vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023 Scorecard: FYI, the ODI World Cup 2023 knockout games have a reserve day in place. That means, if any of the semifinals gets washed out then the team higher in the points table after the league stage will qualify for the final.

  • Nov 11, 2023 9:54 AM IST

    LIVE – AUS Vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023 Scorecard: So far Australia have faced Bangladesh thrice in World Cups and never lost to them. Everybody knows, Glenn Maxwell batted with cramps against Afghanistan. Whether the team management will rest him, it will be interesting to see considering the outcome of the game won’t change anything.

  • Nov 11, 2023 9:48 AM IST

  • Nov 11, 2023 9:46 AM IST

    LIVE – AUS Vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023 Scorecard: We are moments away from the toss to happen. The weather in Pune is mostly sunny with no rain threats. The temperature will be around 24 degrees.

  • Nov 11, 2023 9:25 AM IST

    LIVE – AUS Vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023 Scorecard: Adam Zampa has been the only positive for Australia in this World Cup. The leggie is the leading wicket-taker in the middle-overs (Overs 11-40) at this World Cup – with 15 scalps in 8 matches.

  • Nov 11, 2023 9:22 AM IST

    LIVE – AUS Vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023 Scorecard: For Australia, opener David Warner has been their most prolific run-getter with 446 runs from eight innings. No.6 batter Glenn Maxwell has hammered 397 runs which includes the fastest ODI hundred in World Cup and a double ton. Another opener Travis Head hit a century on his return. However, their middle-order has not been up to their mark and that’s what Bangladesh bowlers will need to exploit.

