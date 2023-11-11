By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
LIVE Updates – AUS Vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023 Scorecard: Australia Opt To Bowl, Leave Out Maxwell
Australia vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE Updates: A win for Bangladesh will secure their 2025 ICC Champions Trophy qualification. Get all AUS vs BAN latest news here.
LIVE UPDATES – Australia vs Bangladesh, ODI World Cup 2023 Scorecard: Having already booked their semifinal spot, Australia face Bangladesh in their final league game at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Saturday. Bangladesh on the other hand, will be looking to end their campaign on a high,with an eye on the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy spot. The Bangla Tigers will be without their usual captain Shakib Al Hasan. Najmul Hasan Shanto will take up captaincy duties in the final match. All eyes will be once again on Glenn Maxwell, whose 201 not out against Afghanistan in their previous encounter, has already booked a place in World Cup history books.
Playing XIs:
Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman
Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
