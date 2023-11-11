LIVE Updates – AUS Vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023 Scorecard: Taskin Removes Head; Early Breakthrough For Bangladesh

Home

Australia vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE Updates: A win for Bangladesh will secure their 2025 ICC Champions Trophy qualification. Get all AUS vs BAN latest news here.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Points Table Bangladesh VS Australia 306/8 (50.0) 49/1 (7.2) Run Rate: (Current: 6.68) AUS need 258 runs in 256 balls at 6.04 rpo Last Wicket: Travis Head b Taskin Ahmed 10 (11) - 12/1 in 2.5 Over David Warner 15 * (18) 2x4, 0x6 Mitchell Marsh 23 (15) 4x4, 1x6 Mahedi Hasan (3.2-0-18-0) * Nasum Ahmed (1-0-10-0)

LIVE UPDATES – Australia vs Bangladesh, ODI World Cup 2023 Scorecard: Bangladesh posted 300-plus total for the first time in this World Cup 2023 after Towhid Hridoy’s 74 and knocks from Litton Das, Nazmul Shanto and Tanzid Hasan took them to 306/8 in 50 overs against Australia at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Hridoy’s 74 was the second-highest score by a Bangladeshi batter in the World Cup after Mushfiqur Rahim’s century in the 2019 edition.

Playing XIs:

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

