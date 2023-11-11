Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Updates – AUS Vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023 Scorecard: Taskin Removes Head; Early Breakthrough For Bangladesh
live

LIVE Updates – AUS Vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023 Scorecard: Taskin Removes Head; Early Breakthrough For Bangladesh

Australia vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE Updates: A win for Bangladesh will secure their 2025 ICC Champions Trophy qualification. Get all AUS vs BAN latest news here.

Published: November 11, 2023 3:00 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

AUS vs BAN, AUS vs BAN News, AUS vs BAN Updates, AUS vs BAN Pics, AUS vs BAN Live Score, Live AUS vs BAN, Live Score AUS vs BAN, AUS vs BAN Live Cricket Score, AUS vs BAN Latest Cricket Score, AUS vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023, ODI World Cup 2023 live score, AUS vs BAN Live Updates, AUS vs BAN Live Score, AUS vs BAN Scorecard, AUS vs BAN Score Pics, AUS vs BAN Latest Updates, AUS vs BAN Live Scorecard, AUS vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023, AUS vs BAN Live Cricket Score, Australia vs Bangladesh, Australia vs Bangladesh News, Australia vs Bangladesh Updates, Australia vs Bangladesh Score, Live Australia vs Bangladesh, Live Score Australia vs Bangladesh, Live Updates Australia vs Bangladesh, Live Australia vs Bangladesh
Australia vs Bangladesh, ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE Updates

LIVE UPDATES – Australia vs Bangladesh, ODI World Cup 2023 Scorecard: Bangladesh posted 300-plus total for the first time in this World Cup 2023 after Towhid Hridoy’s 74 and knocks from Litton Das, Nazmul Shanto and Tanzid Hasan took them to 306/8 in 50 overs against Australia at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Hridoy’s 74 was the second-highest score by a Bangladeshi batter in the World Cup after Mushfiqur Rahim’s century in the 2019 edition.

Trending Now

Playing XIs:

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Live Updates

  • Nov 11, 2023 3:14 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – AUS Vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023 Scorecard: FOUR!! Another boundary for Warner, as Nasum Ahmed gave 10 runs in his over. AUS 48-1 (7)

  • Nov 11, 2023 3:13 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – AUS Vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023 Scorecard: FOUR!! First boundary for Warner, he was looking scratchy till now and this pull shot towards mid-wicket will surely lift up his confidence.

  • Nov 11, 2023 3:11 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – AUS Vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023 Scorecard: Good comeback by Mehdy Hasan as he just concedes 2 runs in the over. From behind, Mushfiqur Rahim is also seen saying Excellent, Excellent!!. AUS 38-1 (6)

  • Nov 11, 2023 3:07 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – AUS Vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023 Scorecard: SIX!! Marsh is on a roll here!! smashes the shot ball for a maximum. It was going to be a good over but Marsh hammered Taskin for a boundary and a six. 11 runs from the over. AUS 36-1 (5)

  • Nov 11, 2023 3:06 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – AUS Vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023 Scorecard: FOUR!! Aggression from Marsh as he lofts the ball for a boundary. Taskin was the bowler. Danger sign for Bangladesh.

  • Nov 11, 2023 3:02 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – AUS Vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023 Scorecard: EXPENSIVE OVER!! Poor over from Mehdy Hasan Miraz as Mitchell Marsh smashes him for three fours! Mehdy gave 13 runs. AUS 25-1 (4)

  • Nov 11, 2023 2:59 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – AUS Vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023 Scorecard: A wicket-taking over has been ended and Taskin just gave 6 runs and took the wicket of Travis Head. AUS 12-1 (3)

  • Nov 11, 2023 2:58 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – AUS Vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023 Scorecard: WICKET!! Revenge taken by Taskin as he gets rid of Travis Head. Early Breakthrough for Bangladesh. On a good length, on off-stump, Head aims to go over mid-on manages to get inside edge and ball crashes on the off-stump.

  • Nov 11, 2023 2:56 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – AUS Vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023 Scorecard: FOUR!! Aggressive signs from Travis Head!! Taskin bowls a good shot ball at the off-stump and Head plays a cut towards backward point square leg for a boundary.

  • Nov 11, 2023 2:52 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – AUS Vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023 Scorecard: Excellent over by Mehdy Hasan as he just gave 2 runs. He bowled 5 dot balls on a trot and at the last ball, Warner took 2 runs. AUS 6-0 (2)

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.