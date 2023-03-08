Top Recommended Stories

Live Updates, GG-W Vs RCB-W, WPL 2023 Scores: Toss Coming Up Shortly; Will Mooney Play?

Gujarat Giants vs Royal challengers Bangalore Live Updates, WPL 2023: Both sides are winless in the tournament so far.

Updated: March 8, 2023 6:56 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2023

Live, Gujarat Giants Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2023

Winless in their first two games, both Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore would like to open their account on Wednesday when they face each other in a Women’s Premier League encounter at the Brabourne Stadium. Gujarat lost their games against Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz. RCB too surrendered against Mumbai and Delhi Capitals.

Live Updates

  • 6:54 PM IST

    Live, GG-W vs RCB-W, WPL 2023: Happy Women’s Day

  • 6:53 PM IST

  • 6:52 PM IST

    Live, GG-W vs RCB-W, WPL 2023: “Enjoy the moment. Sometimes it may be overwhelming, but remember why you have come have here for.” – Sania Mirza, RCB mentor.

  • 6:48 PM IST

    Live, GG-W vs RCB-W, WPL 2023: “We could have learnt to put down a better score. We have to accept this defeat and come back better. Two-three batters got into the 20s but could not make it count including myself. We do have a good bowling side, we have 6-7 bowling options and we can’t say much to the bowlers when the batters are not putting up the runs” – Smriti Mandhana (RCB)

  • 6:21 PM IST

    Live, GG-W vs RCB-W, WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, had a forgettable first game after being bundled out for just 64. They recovered very well in the second, but a Grace Harris storm blew the Sneh Rana-led side.

  • 6:20 PM IST

    Live, GG-W vs RCB-W, WPL 2023: For RCB, they have balance issues. Delhi Capitals hammered RCB bowlers in the first game while the batters didn’t do justice in the second. Skipper Smriti Mandhana too hadn’t done anything worthy in the tournament.

  • 6:17 PM IST

    Live, GG-W vs RCB-W, WPL 2023: The biggest question is Gujarat Giants captain Beth Mooney fit to play? The Australia suffered an injury in the first game and had to sit out against UP Warriorz. Sneh Rana led Gujarat against UP.

  • 6:15 PM IST

    Live, GG-W vs RCB-W, WPL 2023: Both the teams have lost their opening two encounters and are seeking their first win of the tournament.

  • 6:07 PM IST

    Live, GG-W vs RCB-W, WPL 2023: Hello and welcome to Match No.6 of the ongoing WPL between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Published Date: March 8, 2023 6:01 PM IST

Updated Date: March 8, 2023 6:56 PM IST

