Live Updates, DC-W Vs GG-W, WPL 2023 Scores: Delhi Capitals Opt To Bowl, Check Playing XIs

Updated: March 16, 2023 7:15 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

Gujarat Giants will look to climb up the table while Delhi Capitals aim to consolidate their position in the top three in the WPL 2023 table when both sides meet at Brabourne Stadium on Thursday. With four wins from five games, Delhi are second in the table while, Gujarat languish at the bottom of the table with just one win from five matches.

  • 7:29 PM IST

    Live, DC-W Vs GG-W, WPL 2023: The conditions are a bit overcast so expect the pacers to get some movement. The players are making their way in the middle.

  • 7:12 PM IST

    Live, DC-W Vs GG-W, WPL 2023: Playing XIs

    Gujarat Giants: Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana(c), Sushma Verma(w), Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi, Ashwani Kumari
    Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav
  • 7:01 PM IST

    Live, DC-W Vs GG-W, WPL 2023: Meg Lanning win the toss and Delhi Capitals will bowl first. Poonam Yadav gets a game.

    Live, DC-W Vs GG-W, WPL 2023: If Meg Lanning’s girls manage to win tonight against Gujarat Giants, DC will become the second team after Mumbai Indians to qualify for the knockouts. Delhi have 8 points in five games so far.

    Live, DC-W Vs GG-W, WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals are sitting pretty at second spot and are certain to make it to the knockouts after Mumbai Indians. Gujarat, on the other hand are virtually out of knockout contention with just one win from five games.

    Live, DC-W Vs GG-W, WPL 2023: Hello and welcome to another WPL encounter between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants.

