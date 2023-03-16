Top Recommended Stories

  • Live Updates, DC-W Vs GG-W, WPL 2023 Scores: Gardner-Wolvaardt Twin Fifties Take Gujarat to 147
Published: March 16, 2023 9:02 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Gujarat Giants will look to climb up the table while Delhi Capitals aim to consolidate their position in the top three in the WPL 2023 table when both sides meet at Brabourne Stadium on Thursday. With four wins from five games, Delhi are second in the table while, Gujarat languish at the bottom of the table with just one win from five matches.

  • 10:09 PM IST

    LIVE DC-W vs GG-W, WPL 2023: After 13 overs, Delhi Capitals are now at 96/5. They still need 52 runs from 42 balls. DC 96/5 (13)

  • 8:58 PM IST

    LIVE DC-W vs GG-W, WPL 2023: Wolvaardt and Gardner’s handy fifties have taken Gujarat to 147 runs. GG 147/4 (20)

  • 8:46 PM IST

    LIVE DC-W vs GG-W, WPL 2023: 18 overs gone, Gujarat are now at 125/2. GG 125/2

  • 8:20 PM IST

    LIVE DC-W vs GG-W, WPL 2023: OUT!! Jonassen has removed Deol and Ashleigh Gardner joined Wolvaardt. 12 overs gone, Gujarat are now at 64/2. GG 64/2 (12)

  • 8:06 PM IST

    LIVE DC-W vs GG-W, WPL 2023: 9 overs gone, Gujarat Giants are now at 50/1. Deol is playing a fine knock tonight. GG 50/1 (9)

  • 7:52 PM IST

    Live, DC-W Vs GG-W, WPL 2023: Jess Jonaseen comes into the attack and Laura Wolvaardt welcomes her with a boundary. Harleen Deol dances down the ground against Jonassen but didn’t get the required elevation. GG 32/1 (6)

  • 7:45 PM IST

    Live, DC-W Vs GG-W, WPL 2023: Meg Lanning brings in Alice Capsey into the attack. Just a four from Harleen Deol off the Englishwoman in the over. Harleen goes for a biggie two balls later, didn’t get the elevation and luckily the ball lands in front of the fielder. Harleen survives. GG 22/1 (4)

  • 7:41 PM IST

    Live, DC-W Vs GG-W, WPL 2023: Marizanne Kapp continues and Laura Wolvaadrt tames his national teammate with a beautiful cover drive for four. GG 15/1 (3)

  • 7:40 PM IST

    Live, DC-W Vs GG-W, WPL 2023: Radha Yadav comes into attack. Seven runs conceded including a four from Harleen Deol. GG 11/1 (2)

  • 7:36 PM IST

    Live, DC-W Vs GG-W, WPL 2023: Sophia Dunkley and Laura Wolvaardt are at the crease. Marizanne Kapp will open the attack. What a start! Kapp gets Dunkley. GG 4/1 (1)

