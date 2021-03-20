Live Cricket Streaming Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I

T20I cricket fever continues as Afghanistan will take on Zimbabwe in the third and final T20I match of the series at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi – March 20. Afghanistan clinched the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe at the first opportunity when they coasted to a 45-run win in Abu Dhabi on Friday, 19 March. The foundation for the victory was laid by Usman Ghani and Karim Janat, their solid partnership of 102 giving Afghanistan a powerful start after they opted to bat. Mohammad Nabi came in and hammered a 15-ball 40 late in the innings to help set up a total of 193/5. On the other hand, Zimbabwe’s chase never truly got going, with wickets falling in a flurry. Rashid Khan’s three-wicket haul, along with two wickets apiece from Mohammad Nabi and Naveen-ul-Haq, helped restrict Zimbabwe to 148 in their chase. You can watch Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2021, Live Cricket Streaming, Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming, 3rd T20I, Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe Live Match Streaming Online, Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Streaming on FanCode app in India. Live Match Streaming details below – Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe. Also Read - AFG vs ZIM Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's Zimbabwe Tour of Afghanistan T20I at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 3:30 PM IST March 20 Saturday

When is Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I match?

The Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I match will take place on Saturday, March 20. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket India vs England 5th T20I: When And Where to Watch IND vs ENG Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

What are the timings of the Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I match?

The Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I match will start at 3.30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 3 PM IST. Also Read - Asghar Afghan Equals MS Dhoni's Tally of Most Wins as T20I Captain

Where is Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I match being played?

The Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi .

Which TV channel will broadcast Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I match?

The Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I match will not be broadcasted on any TV channel in India.

Where can you watch live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I match?

The Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I match live streaming will be available on the FanCode App app.

What are the predicted XIs for Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I match?

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Usman Ghani, Karim Janat, Ashgar Afghan (C), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Naveen ul Haq and Fareed Malik.

Zimbabwe: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Tarisai Musakanda, Sean Williams (C), Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Richmond Mutumbami, Wesley Madhevere, Donald Tiripano, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava.

AFG vs ZIM SQUADS

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Usman Ghani, Karim Janat, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Asghar Afghan (C), Rashid Khan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Amir Hamza, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fareed Malik, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Waqar Salamkheil, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Afsar Zazai, Gulbadin Naib, Hamid Hassan.

Zimbabwe: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Tarisai Musakanda, Sean Williams (C), Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Richmond Mutumbami (wk), Ryan Burl, Donald Tiripano, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Regis Chakabva, Kevin Kasuza, Wellington Masakadza, Prince Masvaure, Victor Nyauchi, Milton Shumba, Faraz Akram.