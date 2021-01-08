Live Updates

  • 9:07 AM IST

    3rd Test Live Updates: WICKET! jadeja gets his fourth wicket of the innings and this time he sends back Nathan Lyon for a three-ball duck. The left-armer bowls full and the ball lands on Lyon’s boot. This looked plumb and the umpire didn’t hesitate in raising the finger. Australia are nine down now. Josh Hazlewood walks in at No. 11. Score 315/9 in 102.4 overs

  • 9:00 AM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score: WICKET! Navdeep Saini strikes to remove Mitchell Starc. Australia have lost their eighth wicket now. Saini persists with the plan to bowl short deliveries and it finally pays off with Starc tempted to pull after having employed it successfully earlier in the over to hit the pacer for a six. But this time, he gets a top-edge and the ball settles into the hands of Shubman Gill at mid-on. He scored 24 off 30 with two fours and a six. Score 310/8 in 101.5 overs. Drinks are on the field now.

  • 8:50 AM IST

    Over 100.1: With a single, Steve Smith brings up Australia’s 300 runs. He’s still going strong on 104 off 210 and giving him company is Mitchell Starc. Score 300/7

  • 8:43 AM IST

    Live Updates: Steve Smith starts 2021 with a bang – a century against India, his favourite opponents against whom he has now clocked eight hundreds now. He reaches the landmark with a triple. He didn’t score a century in 2020 and had started the ongoing four-match series against India poorly including a duck. But he has left those innings behind and is back to his best. He took 201 deliveries to reach three figures and has so far struck 13 fours.

  • 8:38 AM IST

    TEST HUNDRED NO. 27 FOR STEVE SMITH!

  • 8:25 AM IST

    Aus vs Ind live Update: WICKET! Ravindra Jadeja continues to make dents and has now taken his third wicket of the innings in Pat Cummins. Full and on the stumps as Cummins is bowled for a 13-ball duck. Australia have lost their seventh wicket now. Score 278/7 in 94.4 overs

  • 8:18 AM IST

    Steve Smith is inching towards a century. Just three runs away now. Has struck 13 fours so far.

  • 8:09 AM IST

    Navdeep Saini has been introduced into the attack for the first time today. His figures so far: 7-0-32-1

  • 7:59 AM IST

    India vs Australia Live Updates: WICKET! Jasprit Bumrah with a ripper to clean up Australia skipper Tim Paine on 1. Excellent stuff from the fast bowler who gets the ball to nip back as Paine stays rooted the crease and ball crashes on the top of off-stump Australia have lost their sixth wicket now. Score 255/6 in 88,5 overs

  • 7:56 AM IST

    Over 88.2: Australia captain Tim Paine has gotten off the mark with a single. The overall score has moved past 250-run mark. Another wicket and the tail will be exposed. However, Tim Paine and Mitchell Starc are no mug with the bat, much capable of frustrating India. Paine hit a fifty in the series opener, playing a vital role in Australia winning the Adelaide contest. He will be looking to make it big here.

Hello everyone! We are back with our live coverage of the Sydney Test that saw the opening day taking a hit due to a lengthy rain delay. Australia though finished on a solid note when the day’s play ended after losing opener David Warner cheaply. Will Pucovski began his Test career with a solid fifty after being gifted two lives (and a potential run out chance as well). Marnus Labuschagne too went on to score a fifty after adding exactly 100 runs for the second wicket with Pucovski. Steven Smith has also looked solid after he made an aggressive start and he seems to have found his form back. A tough day awaits India bowlers. Also Read - India vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 2 Lunch Report: Labuschagne Falls on 91 After Century Stand With Smith

Day 1 Review

At stumps, Labuschagne was unbeaten on 67 and Smith, after his uncharacteristic run of low scores so far, seemed out of the woods with 31 confident runs, which included five authoritative boundaries. Labuschagne found the fence eight times. This was after Pucovski, riding on some luck, made 62 on debut to break the shackles for the under-fire side. Also Read - 4th Test Impasse: BCCI Formally Writes to CA on Relaxation of Brisbane Hard Quarantine

Smith looked positive from the word go and was determined to not let the Indian bowlers dictate terms to him. “It was good to get a couple of boundaries early. Marnus played well, hopefully we go along well tomorrow,” he said at the end of day’s play in which 55 overs were bowled owing to a four-hour rain disruption. Also Read - India vs Australia: Will Pucovski Rates Ravichandran Ashwin Most Unique Bowler on "Special" Test Debut at SCG

Having entered the match after registering scores of 1, 0 and 8 in his last three innings, Smith’s first confident shot came against India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who was nicely driven through the mid-on for his first boundary of the series. His confidence up after dismissing Pucovski for his first Test wicket, debutant pacer Navdeep Saini got carried away and was guilty of bowling too full to Smith, who latched on to them with a couple of fours.

With Smith looking in fine fettle, the early signs were ominous for India and skipper Ajinkya Rahane brought back his nemesis Ravichandran Ashwin into the attack, but the Australian was equal to the task on this occasion.

A tossed up delivery was whipped off pads through mid-wicket and then Smith danced down the track to loft Ashwin on the onside for another boundary. Meanwhile, Labuschagne was in his element after he had settled in and played a few pleasing drives on both sides of the wicket, having drawn confidence from the pull shot he played against Bumrah at the beginning of his innings.

The two added 60 runs for the third wicket after a 100-run association between Labuschagne and Pucovski, who was trapped in front of the wicket by Saini but not before starting his Test career with a solid knock.