Live Updates

  • 7:41 AM IST

    Australia captain Tim Paine is the new batsman in the middle. Bumrah completes his over.

  • 7:40 AM IST

    Welcome back guys. The players are back in the middle. This is going to be an important session for both the teams. India have taken three wickets in the morning session and one can safely say they are now on an even keel. However, the dangerous Steve Smith is batting like he does. Expect an absorbing session.

  • 7:11 AM IST

    So it has been a pretty even session. Australia continued from where they had left off on the opening day. Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith looking quite comfortable in the middle. They weren’t troubled. The session was interrupted twice by rain – the first one a brief affair while the second lasting a significant period. However, Labuschagne’s was focused as he inched closer to three figures but for one shot that had him caught in the slips on 91 off Ravindra Jadeja. The left-arm spinner also accounted for the adventurous Matthew Wade cheaply as well. Steve Smith was his usual self as he completed a fifty – his first of the series. However, Jasprit Bumrah struck with the second new ball to remove Cameron Green for a duck as the lunch break was taken. Score 249/5 in 84.5 overs

  • 7:01 AM IST

    And that folks will be the lunch break on Day 2!

  • 7:00 AM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score: WICKET! Jasprit Bumrah strikes for his first wicket as he traps Cameron Green lbw. It’s a 21-ball duck for the allrounder who walks away not even contemplating to review the out decision. This one came back sharply after pitching around middle. Australia have lost their third wicket in this session and half their side now. Score 249/5 in 84.5 overs

  • 6:40 AM IST

  • 6:39 AM IST

    Second new ball is available and India have taken it. Jasprit Bumrah back into the attack.

  • 6:36 AM IST

    Over 79: Steve Smith has been in excellent touch this innings. He has struck two fours off Ravindra Jadeja in this over. The first- a cut through point and the second a punch through covers. He moves to 72 off 139. Australia 244/4

  • 6:31 AM IST

    India vs Australia 3rd Test, Day 3 Live Updates: WICKET! Matthew Wade’s adventure doesn’t last long. He was trying to play positive cricket, a bit too aggressive maybe. Was consistently playing the sweep shot and hit short-leg fielder Hanuma Vihari thrice. He gives Ravindra Jadeja the charge hoping to flick the ball but the spinner is smart enough to shorten his length. And a leading edge flies to mid-on where Jasprit Bumrah takes the catch. Wade scored 13 off 16 with two fours. Australia 232/4 in 76.5 overs

  • 6:19 AM IST

    Well, the physio has been called by the Indian team. Hanuma Vihari, fielding at short leg, was trying to take an evasive action as Matthew Wade went for a sweep but the Indian didn’t have much time and gets hit on the leg. He looks in considerable pain

Live Cricket Score AUS vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 2 SCG

Hello everyone! We are back with our live coverage of the Sydney Test that saw the opening day taking a hit due to a lengthy rain delay. Australia though finished on a solid note when the day’s play ended after losing opener David Warner cheaply. Will Pucovski began his Test career with a solid fifty after being gifted two lives (and a potential run out chance as well). Marnus Labuschagne too went on to score a fifty after adding exactly 100 runs for the second wicket with Pucovski. Steven Smith has also looked solid after he made an aggressive start and he seems to have found his form back. A tough day awaits India bowlers. Also Read - India vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 2 Lunch Report: Labuschagne Falls on 91 After Century Stand With Smith

Day 1 Review

At stumps, Labuschagne was unbeaten on 67 and Smith, after his uncharacteristic run of low scores so far, seemed out of the woods with 31 confident runs, which included five authoritative boundaries. Labuschagne found the fence eight times. This was after Pucovski, riding on some luck, made 62 on debut to break the shackles for the under-fire side. Also Read - 4th Test Impasse: BCCI Formally Writes to CA on Relaxation of Brisbane Hard Quarantine

Smith looked positive from the word go and was determined to not let the Indian bowlers dictate terms to him. “It was good to get a couple of boundaries early. Marnus played well, hopefully we go along well tomorrow,” he said at the end of day’s play in which 55 overs were bowled owing to a four-hour rain disruption. Also Read - India vs Australia: Will Pucovski Rates Ravichandran Ashwin Most Unique Bowler on "Special" Test Debut at SCG

Having entered the match after registering scores of 1, 0 and 8 in his last three innings, Smith’s first confident shot came against India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who was nicely driven through the mid-on for his first boundary of the series. His confidence up after dismissing Pucovski for his first Test wicket, debutant pacer Navdeep Saini got carried away and was guilty of bowling too full to Smith, who latched on to them with a couple of fours.

With Smith looking in fine fettle, the early signs were ominous for India and skipper Ajinkya Rahane brought back his nemesis Ravichandran Ashwin into the attack, but the Australian was equal to the task on this occasion.

A tossed up delivery was whipped off pads through mid-wicket and then Smith danced down the track to loft Ashwin on the onside for another boundary. Meanwhile, Labuschagne was in his element after he had settled in and played a few pleasing drives on both sides of the wicket, having drawn confidence from the pull shot he played against Bumrah at the beginning of his innings.

The two added 60 runs for the third wicket after a 100-run association between Labuschagne and Pucovski, who was trapped in front of the wicket by Saini but not before starting his Test career with a solid knock.