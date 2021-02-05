Live Streaming Cricket Sydney vs Perth BBL Final

Big Bash League Live FINAL Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Live BBL Streaming on Sony Sports Network: In the highly-awaited FINAL battle of Big Bash League 2021, Sydney Sixers will take on Perth Scorchers at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney on Saturday. Champs Sydney are just one win away from defending their crown in front of their home fans. They have been absolutely sensational in the BBL this season, with Josh Philippe leading the charge at the top of the order with 499 runs. Meanwhile, the likes of Daniel Hughes and Daniel Christian have also stepped up with sizeable contributions, which should hold the Sixers in good stead ahead of the BBL final. The experience of Sean Abbott and captain Moises Henriques could see the Sixers emulate their last season success. On the other hand, Scorchers have had to take a longer route to the BBL final although they eventually did it quite emphatically. They thumped Brisbane Heat by 49 runs, with Liam Livingstone scoring a quickfire fifty. Also Read - SIX vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction KFC Big Bash League - T20 FINAL: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers T20 at Sydney Cricket Ground 2:10 PM IST February 6 Saturday

Here are the details of when and where to watch Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers BBL Match, Live BBL FINAL match online, and on Television. Also Read - Highlights, India vs England 1st Test: Centurion Root, Sibley Put Visitors on Top on Day 1

When is Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Big Bash League match?

The Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Big Bash League FINAL match will take place on Saturday, February 6. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket India vs England 1st Test: Preview, Squads, Match Prediction - Where to Watch IND vs ENG Stream Live Cricket Online on Disney+ Hotstar, TV Telecast on Star Sports

What are the timings of the Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Big Bash League match?

The Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Big Bash League match will start at 2:10 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1.45 PM IST.

Where is the Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Big Bash League match being played?

The Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Big Bash League match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Big Bash League match?

The Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Big Bash League match will broadcast on Sony Sports network in India.

Where can you live Stream the Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Big Bash League match?

The Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Big Bash League match will live Stream on the SonyLiv app, Jio TV, and Fancode.

What are the playing XIs for the Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Big Bash League match?

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (WK), James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (C), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Carlos Brathwaite, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird and Steve O’Keefe.

Perth Scorchers: Jason Roy/Cameron Bancroft, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Josh Inglis (WK), Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner (C), Jhye Richardson, Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Andrew Tye and Fawad Ahmed.

SIX vs SCO SQUADS

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (C), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Carlos Brathwaite, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Steve OKeefe, Jackson Bird, Justin Avendano, Jake Ball, Nicholas Bertus, Jack Edwards, Hayden Kerr, Ben Manenti, Lloyd Pope, Gurinder Sandhu.

Perth Scorchers: Cameron Bancroft, Liam Livingstone, Mitchell Marsh, Colin Munro, Josh Inglis (wk), Ashton Turner (C), Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmed, Matthew Kelly, Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson, Corey Rocchiccioli, Jason Roy.