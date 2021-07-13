England vs Pakistan LIVE STREAMING 3rd ODI

New Delhi: England has thoroughly dominated the ongoing three-match series against India as they have taken a 2-0 lead. Despite playing with a second-string team, the hosts have thrashed Pakistan in both matches of the series. Ben Stokes-led team won the first match by nine wickets whereas they won the second game by 52 runs. Lewis Gregory had scalped three wickets in the previous match at Lord's and was awarded the Player of the match.

When is the England vs Pakistan 3rd ODI match?

The England vs Pakistan 3rd ODI match will be played on Tuesday, July 13.

What are the timings of the England vs Pakistan 3rd ODI match?

The England vs Pakistan 3rd ODI match will start at 5:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 5 PM IST.

Where is the England vs Pakistan 3rd ODI match being played?

The England vs Pakistan 3rd ODI match will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Which TV channel will broadcast the England vs Pakistan 3rd ODI match?

The England vs Pakistan 3rd ODI match will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the England vs Pakistan 3rd ODI match?

The England vs Pakistan 3rd ODI match will live stream on SONY LIV App in India.

What are the probable playing 11s for the England vs Pakistan 3rd ODI match?

England: Phillip Salt, James Vince, Ben Duckett, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes (C), Lewis Gregory, John Simpson (WK), Craig Overton, Jake Ball, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (C), Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Sohaib Maqsood, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.

Squads:

England Squad: Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, Zak Crawley, James Vince, Ben Stokes(c), John Simpson(w), Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Brydon Carse, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson, Danny Briggs, David Payne, Jake Ball, Ben Duckett, Tom Helm, Daniel Lawrence, Will Jacks.

Pakistan Squad: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Sohaib Maqsood, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Agha Salman, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Hasnain