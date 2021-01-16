Live Match Cricket India vs Australia 4th Test

After two days of high-voltage drama, India and Australia will look to tighten their hold in the fourth Test on Day 4. India are currently trailing by 307 runs with the Test specialists Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane in the middle. Pujara made his presence felt on Day 2 with his solid defence as he is currently unbeaten on 8 runs in 49 balls while skipper Rahane has played 19 balls so far in which he managed to score 2 runs. The rain forced early stumps on Day 2 and the weather might play a spoilsport again on the Day 3. Earlier, Australia posted a solid total of 369 runs on the scoreboard with the help of Marnus Labuschagne’s century. For India, debutants Washington Sundar and T Natarajan picked three wickets each. While Shardul Thakur, who had only bowl 10 balls in Test cricket before this game, also claimed three wickets. While Mohammed Siraj took one wicket. India will look to put a solid show with bat to keep their hope alive in the game. After Pujara and Rahane, India will be left with only two more recognized batsmen in Mayank Agarwal and Rishabh Pant. Here are the details of India vs Australia Brisbane test, 4th test Ind vs Aus live streaming, Ind vs Aus match live streaming, Live streaming Ind vs Aus, Ind vs Aus live streaming SonyLIV, sports live tv, SonySIX live cricket online, When and where to watch India vs Australia 4th Test match Live Streaming Cricket online and on Television. Also Read - Brisbane Weather Forecast For 4th Test Day 3: Will Rain Play Spoilsport During India-Australia at Gabba, Starting Time

India vs Australia Live Cricket Streaming 4th Test

When is India vs Australia 4th Test match?

The India vs Australia 4th Test match has started from Friday, January 15, while the Day 3 of the game will be played on January 17. Also Read - Highlights IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 Gabba, Brisbane AS IT HAPPENED: Rohit Sharma Wicket Gives Australia Advantage Before Rain Abandons Play, Rahane-Pujara Key; India Trail by 307 Runs

What are the timings of India vs Australia 4th Test match?

The India vs Australia 4th Test match will start at 05:30 AM IST. Also Read - Brisbane Test | Washington Sundar Controlled Tempo of Game And Fill Ravichandran Ashwin's Shoes Well: Andrew McDonald

Where is the India vs Australia 4th Test match being played?

The India vs Australia 4th Test match will be played at The Gabba, Brisbane.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs Australia 4th Test match?

The India vs Australia 4th Test match will be broadcasted on Sony Ten 1, Ten 2 and Six.

Where can you live stream the India vs Australia 4th Test match?

The India vs Australia 4th Test match will live stream on SonyLIV in India.

What are the Playing XIs for the India vs Australia 4th Test match?

Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, T Natarajan