India vs England Live Cricket Streaming 2nd ODI

With the series win in sight, India will look to continue their dominant run against England in the second ODI at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Friday. Led by an enigmatic leader – Virat Kohli – India won the first ODI by 66 runs. The victory was scripted largely by the performances of youngsters, pace bowler Prasidh Krishna and all-rounder Krunal Pandya, both debutants. India will miss middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer who dislocated his left shoulder during the first ODI and it will be interesting to see who India play in his place. Suryakumar Yadav is likely to replace him. India’s strength has been its pace bowlers’ ability to use the change of pace to make things difficult for the English batsmen. England pace bowlers, on the other hand, are a bit one-dimensional as they have not been able to master or use, the change in pace. And to add to their woes, their strike bowler Jofra Archer is out of the ODI series due to injury. England have also not been able to conjure up the form that won them the 2019 World Cup. They have lost four of the last five matches they have played, including the previous game. The visitors’ middle-order batting has struggled throughout the six shorter format matches in India. Even in the first ODI, while the openers provided a blistering start, raising 135 in just over 14 overs, the middle and lower-order came unstuck against India’s tight and inspired bowling. India, on the other hand, came into this series after two successive ODI series losses in New Zealand early last year and in Australia, in late last year. Playing in familiar conditions has been a change and has helped them. They look like a well-oiled machine. Here are the live cricket streaming details of India vs England 2nd ODI from MCA Stadium, Pune. Also Read - Live Cricket Score India vs England 2nd ODI Updates: Roy, Bairstow Give ENG Solid Start in 337 Chase

When is India vs England 2nd ODI match?

The India vs England 2nd ODI match will take place on Friday, March 26. Also Read - Ben Stokes Reveals England's Men Cricket Squad Uses Women's Deodorants Ahead of Matches

What are the timings of India vs England 2nd ODI match?

The India vs England 2nd ODI match will start at 1.30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1 PM IST.

Where is India vs England 2nd ODI match being played?

The India vs England 2nd ODI match will be played at the MCA Stadium, Pune.

Which TV channel will broadcast India vs England 2nd ODI match?

The India vs England 2nd ODI match will be broadcasted on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

Where can you watch live streaming of the India vs England 2nd ODI match?

The India vs England 2nd ODI match live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

What are the predicted XIs for India vs England 2nd ODI match?

IND vs ENG SQUADS

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, T Natarajan, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (C), Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Liam Livingstone, Matthew Parkinson.

IND vs ENG Prediction

Riding high on confidence, India will beat England and clinch the three-match ODI series in Pune on Friday.