Captain Rohit Sharma will not waver from his ruthless approach but might try out a few of his reserve players as India aim for a clean sweep against New Zealand in the third and final T20 International in Kolkata on Sunday. The bilateral T20I series in various parts of the globe is fast losing its context due to too many private leagues but for the Indian team, after their World Cup disaster, a series win might help in partially healing the wounds. For New Zealand, it's more about completing the assignment after a punishing schedule that will see them play five games (since T20 WC semi-final) in less than two weeks.

The inhuman scheduling means that a 0-3 defeat without the services of skipper Kane Williamson will bruise egos but not deflate them as results of bilaterals count very little in the long run. Having already pocketed the series with a couple of near-perfect chases on Jaipur and Ranchi belters, there couldn't have been a better venue than Eden Gardens for skipper Rohit to end the series on a perfect note and also try out some of his reserve bench players. Here are the details of India vs New Zealand – when and where to watch IND vs NZ Live Cricket Streaming match online and on TV in India.

IND vs NZ Live Streaming 3rd T20I Match Today

What time will the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I will start?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I will take place on Sunday – November 21. The match will start at 7 PM IST. Also Read - Aakash Chopra on Ravichandran Ashwin's Turnaround in T20 Cricket, Calls Team India Spinner's Performance Phenomenal

Where will India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I take place?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I will take place at the Dubai International Stadium.

Which TV channel will telecast India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I in India?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I live TV telecast will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How to watch India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I live streaming online in India?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I will be streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar and JIOTV app in India.

IND vs NZ Probable Playing 11s

India: Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Avesh Khan.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (C), Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne, Trent Boult.

IND vs NZ SQUADS

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, Venkatesh Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Tim Seifert (wk), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (Captain), Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Todd Astle, Adam Milne.