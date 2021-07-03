India Women vs England Women Live Streaming 3rd ODI in India

Under-fire Indian women’s team would be desperate to address vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s prolonged lean patch as it seeks to stop a marauding England side from completing a 3-0 sweep in the final ODI on Saturday. Having lost six out of the last seven ODIs, the Mithali Raj-led side is finding it difficult to stem the rot as it faces the ignominy of another one-sided series defeat after being thrashed by the South African women on home soil. While the bowlers did up their game in the second ODI with a much-improved performance, the batting has left the team down yet again with skipper Mithali left to do all the heavy lifting, which is also affecting her game. One of the primary issues that has been overlooked over the past four years has been Harmanpreet’s shoddy performance. Here are the details of when and where to watch the India Women vs England Women live Cricket match online in India Women. Also Read - West Indies vs South Africa Live Streaming Cricket 4th T20I: When And Where to Watch WI vs SA Match Online And on TV

When is the India Women vs England Women 3rd ODI match?

The India Women vs England Women 3rd ODI match will take place on Saturday, July 3. Also Read - England vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming Cricket 2nd ODI: When And Where to Watch ENG vs SL Match Online And on TV at 5:30 PM IST

What are the timings of the India Women vs England Women 3rd ODI match?

The India Women vs England Women 3rd ODI match will start at 3:30 PM IST. The toss between two teams will take place at 3 PM IST. Also Read - Shafali Verma's Dismissal in 2nd ODI vs England Hints at Poor Management in Women's Cricket | WATCH VIDEO

Where is the India Women vs England Women 3rd ODI match being played?

The India Women vs England Women 3rd ODI match will be played at the New Road, Worcester.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India Women vs England Women 3rd ODI match?

The India Women vs England Women 3rd ODI match will be telecasted live on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD in India.

Where can you live stream the India Women vs England Women 3rd ODI match?

The India Women vs England Women 3rd ODI match live streaming will be available on SonyLIV app and JIOTV.

IND-W vs ENG-W Playing 11s

England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Heather Knight (C), Nat Sciver, Amy Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Sarah Glenn, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Kate Cross.

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav.

IND-W vs ENG-W SQUADS

England Women: Lauren Winfield Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (C), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Kate Cross, Fran Wilson, Natasha Farrant, Freya Davies, Mady Villiers, Emily Arlott.

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav, Sneh Rana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Priya Punia, Arundhati Reddy, Indrani Roy.