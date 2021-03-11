Live Cricket Streaming India Women vs South Africa Women 3rd ODI

After registering a morale-boosting win in the second ODI, the Indian women's cricket team would look to gain the upper-hand when it takes on South Africa in the third ODI of the ongoing five-match series on Friday. After losing the series-opener by eight wickets, Indian women crushed South Africa by nine wickets to draw parity. And come Friday, the Mithali Raj-led side would look to carry on the momentum with yet another clinical display. The Indian bowlers led the way in the second match after an ordinary outing in the opener to bowl out South Africa women for a below-par 157. Veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami used her vast experience to great effect and picked up four African wickets. She was ably supported by left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad (3/37) and Mansi Joshi (2/23) as India bowled out South Africa in 41 overs.

Opener Smriti Mandhana (80 off 64 balls) and Punam Raut (62 off 89) shared an unbeaten 138-run partnership for the second wicket as Indian women comfortably chased down the target in 28.4 overs. The rustiness that was apparent in the series-opener was shaken off in the second outing by the hosts, who seem to have got back their rhythm given the near-perfect performance to outwit the visitors. Goswami's form will be crucial to India's chances. For South Africa, the batting efforts of skipper Sune Luus (36) and Lara Goodall (49) were positive. Their 60-run third-wicket stand saved the visiting scorecard from being a complete disaster. But the Indians can't afford to take South African women lightly as they are expected to bounce back hard after the demoralising defeat. Here are the live cricket streaming details of India Women vs South Africa Women 3rd ODI from Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

When is India Women vs South Africa Women 3rd ODI match?

The India Women vs South Africa Women 3rd ODI match will take place on Friday, March 12. Also Read - West Indies vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming Cricket 1st ODI: When And Where to Watch WI vs SL Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

What are the timings of the India Women vs South Africa Women 3rd ODI match?

The India Women vs South Africa Women 3rd ODI match will start at 9 AM IST. The toss will take place at 8.30 AM IST.

Where is India Women vs South Africa Women 3rd ODI match being played?

The India Women vs South Africa Women 3rd ODI match will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

Which TV channel will broadcast India Women vs South Africa Women 3rd ODI match?

The India Women vs South Africa Women 3rd ODI match will be broadcasted on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

Where can you watch live streaming of the India Women vs South Africa Women 3rd ODI match?

The India Women vs South Africa Women 3rd ODI match live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

What are the predicted XIs for India Women vs South Africa Women 3rd ODI match?

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Monica Patel, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus (c), Lara Goodall, Trisha Chetty (wk), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Shabnim Ismail.

IND-W vs SA-W SQUADS

India Women: Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Monica Patel, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Mansi Joshi, Priya Punia, Dayalan Hemalatha, C Prathyusha, Sweta Verma, Yastika Bhatia.

South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus (C), Lara Goodall, Trisha Chetty (wk), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Anne Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Faye Tunnicliffe, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase.