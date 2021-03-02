Live Cricket Streaming New Zealand vs Australia 3rd T20I

Riding high on confidence, New Zealand will aim to seal the series as they take on Australia in the third T20I at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Wednesday. After producing some noteworthy performances in the first two games, the hosts have once again proved why are they are a very difficult opponent to beat in their home games. In the first T20I, the Black Caps won convincingly by 53 runs, while in the second T20I, they earned a win by a close margin of 4 runs. Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Ish Sodhi are making life difficult for the Aussie batsmen.

Meanwhile, Australia needs to win this match to stay alive in this series. After their lop-sided perfomrnace in the first T20I, Marcus Stoinis' heroics bought them close to the victory line in the second match, but they failed hold their nerves in the deciding moments. Skipper Aaron Finch and experienced Glenn Maxwell haven't fired in the first T20Is and they will need to rise to the occasion Australia were to make a comeback in this series.

When is New Zealand vs Australia 3rd T20I match?

The New Zealand vs Australia 3rd T20I match will take place on Wednesday, March 3.

What are timings of New Zealand vs Australia 3rd T20I match?

The New Zealand vs Australia 3rd T20I match will start at 11.30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 11 AM IST.

Where is New Zealand vs Australia 3rd T20I match being played?

The New Zealand vs Australia 3rd T20I match will be played at the Westpac Stadium, Wellington.

Which TV channel will broadcast New Zealand vs Australia 3rd T20I match?

The New Zealand vs Australia 3rd T20I match will not be broadcasted on any TV channel in India.

Where can you watch live streaming of New Zealand vs Australia 3rd T20I match?

The New Zealand vs Australia 3rd T20I match live streaming will be available on FanCode App app.

What are the predicted XIs for New Zealand vs Australia 3rd T20I match?

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (wk), Kane Williamson (C), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

Australia: Matthew Wade (wk), Aaron Finch (C), Josh Philippe, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Daniel Sams, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.

NZ vs AUS SQUADS

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (wk), Kane Williamson (C), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Hamish Bennett.

Australia: Matthew Wade (wk), Aaron Finch (C), Josh Philippe, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Daniel Sams, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Ben McDermott, Andrew Tye, D Arcy Short, Riley Meredith, Tanveer Sangha, Ashton Turner, Jason Behrendorff.

NZ vs AUS Match Prediction

New Zealand are favourites to win the contest against Australia.